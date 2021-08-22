Italian Serie A
UdineseUdinese2JuventusJuventus2

Udinese 2-2 Juventus: Ronaldo left out of starting XI as Juve draw with Udinese

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo replaced Alvaro Morata in the 60th minute

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI as Juventus drew their Serie A opener against Udinese.

With ongoing speculation surrounding his future, reports suggested Ronaldo asked not to be picked.external-link

But Juve director Pavel Nedved denied the rumours, insisting it was a "shared decision" not to start the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"He is absolutely staying at Juventus," Nedved told broadcaster DAZN.

Ronaldo, 36, replaced Alvaro Morata on 60 minutes and thought he had headed in an injury-time winner from Federico Chiesa's cross, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates
Ronaldo's header was ruled out after a lengthy VAR review

Returning boss Allegri chose Morata to lead the line in a front three that also included Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, who were both on target.

Dybala opened the scoring inside three minutes, before Cuadrado doubled the lead with a low drive.

Roberto Pereyra pulled a goal back with a penalty against his former club after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny's clumsy lunge on Tolgay Arslan.

The hosts equalised in dramatic fashion as former Everton and Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu's 83rd-minute strike stood after VAR overturned the on-field decision that had ruled it out.

Line-ups

Udinese

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Silvestri
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 3Caetano de Souza SantosSubstituted forZeegelaarat 90+3'minutes
  • 16Molina
  • 5ArslanSubstituted forJajaloat 80'minutes
  • 11Souza SilvaBooked at 76mins
  • 6MakengoSubstituted forDeulofeuat 57'minutes
  • 13UdogieSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 57'minutes
  • 37Pereyra
  • 23PussettoSubstituted forOkakaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Zeegelaar
  • 7Okaka
  • 8Jajalo
  • 9González
  • 10Deulofeu
  • 19Stryger Larsen
  • 20Padelli
  • 21Palumbo
  • 22Scuffet
  • 24Samardzic
  • 69Ianesi
  • 87De Maio

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1SzczesnyBooked at 50mins
  • 6Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forChiesaat 74'minutes
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forLocatelliat 90'minutes
  • 8RamseySubstituted forChielliniat 59'minutes
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forKulusevskiat 60'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 10Dybala
  • 9MorataSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 22Chiesa
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 27Locatelli
  • 36Perin
  • 42Ranocchia
  • 44Kulusevski
Referee:
Ivano Pezzuto
Attendance:
9,660

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Udinese 2, Juventus 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Udinese 2, Juventus 2.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Udinese 2-2 Juventus.

  4. Booking

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Federico Chiesa tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Udinese. Jens Stryger Larsen tries a through ball, but Gerard Deulofeu is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Marvin Zeegelaar replaces Samir.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marco Silvestri.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mato Jajalo (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Manuel Locatelli replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Samir (Udinese) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Booking

    Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  17. Post update

    Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

  19. Post update

    Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd August 2021

  • BolognaBologna3SalernitanaSalernitana2
  • UdineseUdinese2JuventusJuventus2
  • NapoliNapoli0VeneziaVenezia0
  • RomaRoma0FiorentinaFiorentina0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan11004043
2Lazio11003123
3Bologna11003213
4Sassuolo11003213
5Atalanta11002113
6Juventus10102201
7Udinese10102201
8Fiorentina10100001
9Napoli10100001
10Roma10100001
11Venezia10100001
12Cagliari00000000
13AC Milan00000000
14Sampdoria00000000
15Spezia00000000
16Salernitana100123-10
17Hellas Verona100123-10
18Torino100112-10
19Empoli100113-20
20Genoa100104-40
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories