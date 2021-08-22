Match ends, Udinese 2, Juventus 2.
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI as Juventus drew their Serie A opener against Udinese.
With ongoing speculation surrounding his future, reports suggested Ronaldo asked not to be picked.
But Juve director Pavel Nedved denied the rumours, insisting it was a "shared decision" not to start the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
"He is absolutely staying at Juventus," Nedved told broadcaster DAZN.
Ronaldo, 36, replaced Alvaro Morata on 60 minutes and thought he had headed in an injury-time winner from Federico Chiesa's cross, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for offside.
Returning boss Allegri chose Morata to lead the line in a front three that also included Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, who were both on target.
Dybala opened the scoring inside three minutes, before Cuadrado doubled the lead with a low drive.
Roberto Pereyra pulled a goal back with a penalty against his former club after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny's clumsy lunge on Tolgay Arslan.
The hosts equalised in dramatic fashion as former Everton and Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu's 83rd-minute strike stood after VAR overturned the on-field decision that had ruled it out.
Line-ups
Udinese
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Silvestri
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 17Nuytinck
- 3Caetano de Souza SantosSubstituted forZeegelaarat 90+3'minutes
- 16Molina
- 5ArslanSubstituted forJajaloat 80'minutes
- 11Souza SilvaBooked at 76mins
- 6MakengoSubstituted forDeulofeuat 57'minutes
- 13UdogieSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 57'minutes
- 37Pereyra
- 23PussettoSubstituted forOkakaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Zeegelaar
- 7Okaka
- 8Jajalo
- 9González
- 10Deulofeu
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 20Padelli
- 21Palumbo
- 22Scuffet
- 24Samardzic
- 69Ianesi
- 87De Maio
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1SzczesnyBooked at 50mins
- 6Danilo
- 4de Ligt
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forChiesaat 74'minutes
- 30BentancurSubstituted forLocatelliat 90'minutes
- 8RamseySubstituted forChielliniat 59'minutes
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forKulusevskiat 60'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10Dybala
- 9MorataSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 17Pellegrini
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 22Chiesa
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 27Locatelli
- 36Perin
- 42Ranocchia
- 44Kulusevski
- Referee:
- Ivano Pezzuto
- Attendance:
- 9,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Udinese 2, Juventus 2.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Udinese 2-2 Juventus.
Booking
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Federico Chiesa tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Udinese. Jens Stryger Larsen tries a through ball, but Gerard Deulofeu is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Marvin Zeegelaar replaces Samir.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marco Silvestri.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mato Jajalo (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Manuel Locatelli replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.
Post update
Attempt saved. Samir (Udinese) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Post update
Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Post update
Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.