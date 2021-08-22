Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cristiano Ronaldo replaced Alvaro Morata in the 60th minute

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI as Juventus drew their Serie A opener against Udinese.

With ongoing speculation surrounding his future, reports suggested Ronaldo asked not to be picked. external-link

But Juve director Pavel Nedved denied the rumours, insisting it was a "shared decision" not to start the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"He is absolutely staying at Juventus," Nedved told broadcaster DAZN.

Ronaldo, 36, replaced Alvaro Morata on 60 minutes and thought he had headed in an injury-time winner from Federico Chiesa's cross, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for offside.

Ronaldo's header was ruled out after a lengthy VAR review

Returning boss Allegri chose Morata to lead the line in a front three that also included Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, who were both on target.

Dybala opened the scoring inside three minutes, before Cuadrado doubled the lead with a low drive.

Roberto Pereyra pulled a goal back with a penalty against his former club after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny's clumsy lunge on Tolgay Arslan.

The hosts equalised in dramatic fashion as former Everton and Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu's 83rd-minute strike stood after VAR overturned the on-field decision that had ruled it out.