Bayern MunichBayern Munich3Köln1. FC Köln2

Bayern Munich 3-2 Cologne: Gnabry scores twice as Bayern Munich land first win

Bayern Munich celebrate
Robert Lewandowski has scored in 12 consecutive Bundesliga games

Serge Gnabry scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Cologne in an entertaining Bundesliga encounter.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring on 50 minutes with a close-range finish from Jamal Musiala's cross.

Gnabry added a second eight minutes later, before the visitors pulled level with two goals in as many minutes courtesy of Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth.

Gnabry scored the 71st-minute winner with a powerful strike inside the box.

Lewandowski has scored in each of his last 12 Bundesliga appearances, with 19 goals in that run. The last time he played a game for Bayern without scoring was February.

It was a first league win of the season for Julian Nagelsmann's side after a disappointing opening-day draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern paid tribute before kick-off to legendary striker Gerd Muller, who died at the age of 75.

Muller's former team-mates spoke on the pitch before a minute's applause as 20,000 fans returned to the Allianz Arena.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 23NianzouSubstituted forStanisicat 45'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4SüleBooked at 75mins
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forRichardsat 88'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 66'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 76'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 15Richards
  • 20Sarr
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

Köln

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Horn
  • 19Ehizibue
  • 22Meré
  • 5Czichos
  • 14Hector
  • 28Skhiri
  • 29Thielmann
  • 7LjubicicBooked at 20minsSubstituted forSchaubat 76'minutes
  • 11KainzSubstituted forAnderssonat 69'minutes
  • 13UthSubstituted forDudaat 66'minutes
  • 27ModesteSubstituted forLemperleat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Schmitz
  • 6Özcan
  • 9Andersson
  • 17Schindler
  • 18Duda
  • 21Schaub
  • 25Lemperle
  • 31Ostrák
  • 40Urbig
Referee:
Martin Petersen
Attendance:
20,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamKöln
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away10

