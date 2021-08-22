West Ham boss David Moyes says he hopes Michail Antonio can "make it difficult for anyone to catch him" as the club's record Premier League goalscorer.

Antonio will surpass Paolo Di Canio's 47-goal haul for the Hammers if he scores against Leicester on Monday.

The 31-year-old drew level with the Italian with his strike at Newcastle.

"I think Mick will see it as a big deal and so he should do because West Ham, if you look through the eras, have had so many great players," said Moyes.

"So I think that for Micky to have the chance to do it, having started as a winger and then full-back and wing-back, for this period in his career he is a centre-forward so I hope he gets in front by about 20 or 30 goals ahead of Paolo Di Canio."

Antonio, who played on the wing and at full-back for West Ham before establishing himself up front, has scored 10 Premier League goals in each of the last two seasons and opened his account for the new campaign with an emphatic finish in last week's 4-2 win over Newcastle at St James' Park.

The former Nottingham Forest player is West Ham's only senior striker and will be hoping to outshine Leicester talisman Jamie Vardy at the London Stadium (kick-off 20:00 BST).

Antonio scored West Ham's fourth in the thrilling win at Newcastle last week

The former England striker, 34, got his season up and running for the Foxes with the winner against Wolves last week.

"I've only been here for 18 months and Jamie Vardy's been at Leicester for a lifetime, it feels like," said Moyes.

"Jamie Vardy has been hugely influential at Leicester. Winning the league, they won the FA Cup. I hope Micky can have an impact in his time as a centre-forward.

"As they get older, which you often find, players appreciate how you get longevity and keep your career going is by keeping yourself in great condition, eating well and training well. Getting as much rest as you can.

"I think Mick has got to the stage where he's well into that and understands the importance of it. I think he's probably fitter than he's ever been.

"But he's still got to up his numbers. They're still not as high as they should be but I hope his all-round fitness will enable him to play more football this season."

West Ham, who finished a point behind fifth-placed Leicester in sixth last season, are aiming to secure their third consecutive league win over Brendan Rodgers' side.