Quiz: Can you name opponents last time Scotland had three sides in Euro groups?
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Scottish football stands on the brink of breaking new ground in European football this season.
Never before have four clubs from Scotland made it into the group stages of continental competition in the same campaign, yet that dream could become a reality.
The last time Scotland had more than two representatives in group football was through Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers in 2007-08, but can you remember who else made up their respective sections?
Can you name Scottish clubs' group opponents in season 2007-08?
|Hint
|Team