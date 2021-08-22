Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City will face Servette of Switzerland for a place in the Women's Champions League group stage.

The Scottish champions are away for the first leg on 31 August or 1 September, with the return on 8-9 September.

Glasgow overcame Malta's Birkirkara 3-0 and BIIK Kazygurt of Kazakhstan 1-0 to reach the second round of qualifying.

Servette, who won their first Super League title last season, edged past Northern Irish champions Glentoran and Aland United of Finland 1-0.

Both Glasgow and Servette reached the Champions League round of 32 last season and are now vying for one of the 12 places alongside holders Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the group phase of the revamped competition.