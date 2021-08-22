Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

James Garner joined Forest in January after a season-long loan deal with Watford was cut short

Nottingham Forest have re-signed midfielder James Garner on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has also signed a new deal with United which runs until the end of the 2023-24 season, with the option of a further 12 months.

Garner joined Forest in January and scored four goals in 20 league games.

"Signing this new contract shows the faith that the club has in me, it gives me extra motivation," Garner said.

"My ambitions are obviously to become a first-team player here [at United]. I know exactly what it takes, I'm ready to go and showcase my ability to everyone and keep on striving for all my goals," he told United's website external-link .

"I want to be a big player for this club one day, that is my ultimate aim and I'll be working every day to make that happen."

