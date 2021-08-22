Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gareth Taylor's side were beaten by eventual winners Barcelona in last season's quarter-finals

Manchester City face European debutants Real Madrid in the second qualifying round for the Women's Champions League.

Arsenal take on Slavia Prague, while Glasgow City meet Swiss side Servette in the final step before the revamped 16-team group stage.

Holders Barcelona, finalists Chelsea, and semi-finalists Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain qualify automatically.

The ties will take place between 31 August and 1 September, with the return legs a week later.

Seven-time winners Lyon will meet Levante, who beat Celtic in the last round.