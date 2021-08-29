Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Son Heung-min has scored six goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Watford

Son Heung-min marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the winning goal as Tottenham maintained their 100% start to the season against Watford.

The result means Spurs will top the table heading into September's international break, while Watford are 12th.

It also sees Nuno Espirito Santo become just the second Tottenham boss to win his first three league games in charge of the club, with the last man to accomplish that feat being Arthur Rowe in 1949.

But they were made to work hard for their victory by an accomplished Watford side who were unfortunate to concede when Son's inswinging free-kick deceived goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and found the bottom-right corner.

While Harry Kane was unusually quiet on his first top-flight start for Tottenham, Steven Bergwijn, Eric Dier and Dele Alli all had chances for the hosts.

However, Xisco Munoz's side offered plenty of attacking threat of their own.

Juraj Kucka twice failed to capitalise on good opportunities to score and Emmanuel Dennis also gave Spurs some uncomfortable moments.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Lloris 25 Tanganga 6 D Sánchez 15 Dier 3 Reguilón 5 Højbjerg 29 Skipp 7 Son Heung-Min 20 Alli 23 Bergwijn 10 Kane 1 Lloris

25 Tanganga

6 D Sánchez

15 Dier

3 Reguilón

5 Højbjerg

29 Skipp Booked at 85mins

7 Son Heung-Min Substituted for Gil at 88' minutes

20 Alli Booked at 61mins

23 Bergwijn Substituted for Lucas Moura at 68' minutes

10 Kane Booked at 45mins Substitutes 2 Doherty

4 Romero

8 Winks

11 Gil

18 Lo Celso

19 R Sessegnon

22 Gollini

27 Lucas Moura

33 Davies Watford Formation 4-1-4-1 26 Bachmann 15 Cathcart 5 Troost-Ekong 31 Sierralta 11 Masina 4 Etebo 23 Sarr 19 Sissoko 33 Kucka 25 Dennis 7 King 26 Bachmann

15 Cathcart Substituted for Ngakia at 51' minutes

5 Troost-Ekong

31 Sierralta

11 Masina

4 Etebo Booked at 29mins

23 Sarr

19 Sissoko Booked at 54mins Substituted for Cleverley at 71' minutes

33 Kucka

25 Dennis Booked at 90mins

7 King Substituted for Hernández Suárez at 65' minutes Substitutes 2 Ngakia

3 Rose

6 Louza

8 Cleverley

12 Sema

17 Fletcher

27 Kabasele

29 Hernández Suárez

35 Elliot Referee: Andre Marriner Attendance: 57,672 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Watford 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Watford 0. Booking Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford). Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cucho Hernández. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta. Post update Offside, Watford. Peter Etebo tries a through ball, but Ismaila Sarr is caught offside. Post update Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford). Post update Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Son Heung-Min. Post update Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford). Booking Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Japhet Tanganga. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong. Post update Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward