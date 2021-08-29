Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Watford 0.
Son Heung-min marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the winning goal as Tottenham maintained their 100% start to the season against Watford.
The result means Spurs will top the table heading into September's international break, while Watford are 12th.
It also sees Nuno Espirito Santo become just the second Tottenham boss to win his first three league games in charge of the club, with the last man to accomplish that feat being Arthur Rowe in 1949.
But they were made to work hard for their victory by an accomplished Watford side who were unfortunate to concede when Son's inswinging free-kick deceived goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and found the bottom-right corner.
While Harry Kane was unusually quiet on his first top-flight start for Tottenham, Steven Bergwijn, Eric Dier and Dele Alli all had chances for the hosts.
However, Xisco Munoz's side offered plenty of attacking threat of their own.
Juraj Kucka twice failed to capitalise on good opportunities to score and Emmanuel Dennis also gave Spurs some uncomfortable moments.
More to follow.
- Follow all Sunday's Premier League action
- Everything you need to know about Tottenham, all in one place
- Everything you need to know about Watford, all in one place
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number25Player nameTangangaAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number29Player nameSkippAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number20Player nameAlliAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.38
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameGilAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
6.73
Watford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameBachmannAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number15Player nameCathcartAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number5Player nameTroost-EkongAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number31Player nameSierraltaAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number11Player nameMasinaAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number4Player nameEteboAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number23Player nameSarrAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number33Player nameKuckaAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
5.77
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameNgakiaAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number8Player nameCleverleyAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number29Player nameCucho HernándezAverage rating
5.16
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lloris
- 25Tanganga
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 3Reguilón
- 5Højbjerg
- 29SkippBooked at 85mins
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forGilat 88'minutes
- 20AlliBooked at 61mins
- 23BergwijnSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 68'minutes
- 10KaneBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 4Romero
- 8Winks
- 11Gil
- 18Lo Celso
- 19R Sessegnon
- 22Gollini
- 27Lucas Moura
- 33Davies
Watford
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 26Bachmann
- 15CathcartSubstituted forNgakiaat 51'minutes
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31Sierralta
- 11Masina
- 4EteboBooked at 29mins
- 23Sarr
- 19SissokoBooked at 54minsSubstituted forCleverleyat 71'minutes
- 33Kucka
- 25DennisBooked at 90mins
- 7KingSubstituted forHernández Suárezat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 3Rose
- 6Louza
- 8Cleverley
- 12Sema
- 17Fletcher
- 27Kabasele
- 29Hernández Suárez
- 35Elliot
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 57,672
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Watford 0.
Booking
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cucho Hernández.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
Post update
Offside, Watford. Peter Etebo tries a through ball, but Ismaila Sarr is caught offside.
Post update
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Son Heung-Min.
Post update
Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).
Booking
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Japhet Tanganga.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
Post update
Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Oops found them ....
Come on you Spurs!!!!!