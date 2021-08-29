Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1WatfordWatford0

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Watford: Son Heung-min winner maintains Spurs' 100% start

By Steven SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments185

Son Heung-min scores for Tottenham
Son Heung-min has scored six goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Watford

Son Heung-min marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the winning goal as Tottenham maintained their 100% start to the season against Watford.

The result means Spurs will top the table heading into September's international break, while Watford are 12th.

It also sees Nuno Espirito Santo become just the second Tottenham boss to win his first three league games in charge of the club, with the last man to accomplish that feat being Arthur Rowe in 1949.

But they were made to work hard for their victory by an accomplished Watford side who were unfortunate to concede when Son's inswinging free-kick deceived goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and found the bottom-right corner.

While Harry Kane was unusually quiet on his first top-flight start for Tottenham, Steven Bergwijn, Eric Dier and Dele Alli all had chances for the hosts.

However, Xisco Munoz's side offered plenty of attacking threat of their own.

Juraj Kucka twice failed to capitalise on good opportunities to score and Emmanuel Dennis also gave Spurs some uncomfortable moments.

More to follow.

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.06

  2. Squad number25Player nameTanganga
    Average rating

    6.38

  3. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    6.19

  4. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.02

  5. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    6.27

  6. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.46

  7. Squad number29Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    6.31

  8. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    7.70

  9. Squad number20Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    6.55

  10. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    6.37

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.38

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameGil
    Average rating

    6.69

  2. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    6.73

Watford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number26Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    5.36

  2. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    5.56

  3. Squad number5Player nameTroost-Ekong
    Average rating

    5.62

  4. Squad number31Player nameSierralta
    Average rating

    5.62

  5. Squad number11Player nameMasina
    Average rating

    5.54

  6. Squad number4Player nameEtebo
    Average rating

    5.65

  7. Squad number23Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    6.18

  8. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    6.46

  9. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    5.82

  10. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.77

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameNgakia
    Average rating

    5.33

  2. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    5.27

  3. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    5.16

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 25Tanganga
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 3Reguilón
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 29SkippBooked at 85mins
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forGilat 88'minutes
  • 20AlliBooked at 61mins
  • 23BergwijnSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 68'minutes
  • 10KaneBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 4Romero
  • 8Winks
  • 11Gil
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 22Gollini
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 33Davies

Watford

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 26Bachmann
  • 15CathcartSubstituted forNgakiaat 51'minutes
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 11Masina
  • 4EteboBooked at 29mins
  • 23Sarr
  • 19SissokoBooked at 54minsSubstituted forCleverleyat 71'minutes
  • 33Kucka
  • 25DennisBooked at 90mins
  • 7KingSubstituted forHernández Suárezat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 3Rose
  • 6Louza
  • 8Cleverley
  • 12Sema
  • 17Fletcher
  • 27Kabasele
  • 29Hernández Suárez
  • 35Elliot
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
57,672

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Watford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Watford 0.

  3. Booking

    Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cucho Hernández.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Peter Etebo tries a through ball, but Ismaila Sarr is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Son Heung-Min.

  13. Post update

    Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).

  15. Booking

    Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).

  17. Post update

    Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Japhet Tanganga.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.

  20. Post update

    Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

193 comments

  • Comment posted by Mcrpb, today at 15:59

    Spurs top Arsenal bottom. Perfect.

    • Reply posted by Bolton of Yorkshire, today at 16:11

      Bolton of Yorkshire replied:
      Great start by Spurs. Arsenal look absolutely awful. Surely arteta has to go. All their players look disinterested. He’s trying to play pep ball without the billions

  • Comment posted by it aint the heat its the humility, today at 15:54

    'Member that time when Tottenham were top and Arsenal were bottom, 'Member?

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 15:59

      Ottoman replied:
      I memba

  • Comment posted by Borders saxon , today at 15:57

    Just checking league looking for Arsenal can't find them ...

    Oops found them ....

    • Reply posted by foxtrot, today at 16:00

      foxtrot replied:
      Whereabouts were they when you found them?

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 15:58

    Top of the league, 3 clean sheets, Arsenal bottom. That's a good Sunday. COYS!

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 16:01

    It must be doubly tough to be an Arsenal fan right now

  • Comment posted by Gene Flackman, today at 15:59

    This must be soul destroying for the Woolwich contingent.

    • Reply posted by NUTS, today at 16:11

      NUTS replied:
      They have souls?

  • Comment posted by Football_fan23, today at 15:56

    Tottenham top, Woolwich FC bottom, you love to see it😁

    • Reply posted by Auntie Beeb, today at 16:03

      Auntie Beeb replied:
      They’ve gone wondering south again lol

  • Comment posted by Sunofabeach412, today at 15:58

    We are top Gooners BOTTOM, that has made my day!
    Come on you Spurs!!!!!