Premier League
BurnleyBurnley1LeedsLeeds United1

Burnley 1-1 Leeds United: Patrick Bamford earns visitors a point at Turf Moor

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments0

Chris Wood scored 44 goals in 88 Leeds appearances during two seasons with the Yorkshire club between 2015-17
Chris Wood scored 44 goals in 88 Leeds appearances during two seasons with the Yorkshire club between 2015-17

Patrick Bamford capped a dream week with a late equaliser as Leeds extended Burnley's winless home run to 12 games by pinching a point in a feisty Premier League affair at Turf Moor.

Chris Wood had looked set to earn Burnley all three points with a predatory finish against his old club, turning home Matthew Lowton's shot from close range.

But Bamford, who earned his first England call-up this week just days after signing a new long-term contract, stabbed in Jamie Shackleton's effort with time running out.

Burnley, who have not won at home since January's victory over Aston Villa, were then left clinging on for a draw amid late Leeds pressure.

New Zealand striker Wood, a £15m signing from Leeds in 2017, appeared to have broken that run shortly after James Tarkowski's header was tipped on to the bar by Leeds keeper Illan Meslier. The Clarets kept the ball in the box and Wood got the slightest of touches to Lowton's shot to divert it into the net.

However, Bamford - who almost scored an own goal in the first half when he glanced a Burnley corner on to the near post - rescued a point with four minutes remaining.

The draw leaves both sides still seeking their first league win of the season, the Clarets collecting their first point, with Leeds one point better off, having also drawn with Everton.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Burnley

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    5.63

  2. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    5.22

  3. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    5.31

  4. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    5.13

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.10

  6. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    5.07

  7. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    5.03

  8. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    5.09

  9. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    5.22

  10. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    5.66

  11. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    4.98

Substitutes

  1. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    5.61

  2. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    4.91

Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    6.48

  2. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    6.36

  3. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    6.21

  4. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    6.44

  5. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    6.66

  6. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    6.33

  7. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.91

  8. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    6.20

  9. Squad number9Player nameBamford
    Average rating

    7.01

  10. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    6.52

  11. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    6.81

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    5.83

  2. Squad number46Player nameShackleton
    Average rating

    6.05

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2Lowton
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6MeeBooked at 45mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forLennonat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Westwood
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 19mins
  • 11McNeil
  • 9Wood
  • 10BarnesBooked at 28minsSubstituted forVydraat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 13Hennessey
  • 17Lennon
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 22Collins
  • 23Pieters
  • 26Bardsley
  • 27Vydra
  • 37Thomas

Leeds

Formation 3-3-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 21StruijkBooked at 81mins
  • 6Cooper
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forShackletonat 65'minutes
  • 15Dallas
  • 2Ayling
  • 23PhillipsBooked at 38mins
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forRobertsat 73'minutes
  • 9Bamford
  • 22Harrison
  • 10Raphinha

Substitutes

  • 4Forshaw
  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 17Hélder Costa
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 45McCarron
  • 46Shackleton
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 1, Leeds United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Leeds United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aaron Lennon.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Harrison.

  7. Booking

    Aaron Lennon (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Lennon (Burnley).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United).

  11. Post update

    Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 1, Leeds United 1. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Matej Vydra (Burnley).

  17. Booking

    Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).

  19. Post update

    Chris Wood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Ashley Barnes.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 16:16

    And that is why 19 clubs will be hoping Burnley are relegated and never return with Sean Dyche as manager.

  • Comment posted by KylehLFC, today at 16:16

    Let's all laugh at Buuurnleh !!!
    😂😂😂😂😂 BBTAC !!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham33003039
2West Ham321010557
3Chelsea32106157
4Liverpool32106157
5Everton32107347
6Man City320110196
7Brighton32014316
8Leicester320145-16
9Brentford31203125
10Man Utd21106244
11Aston Villa31115414
12Watford310235-23
13Southampton302146-22
14Crystal Palace302125-32
15Leeds302148-42
16Burnley301225-31
17Newcastle301248-41
18Wolves200202-20
19Norwich3003110-90
20Arsenal300309-90
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport