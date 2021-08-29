Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chris Wood scored 44 goals in 88 Leeds appearances during two seasons with the Yorkshire club between 2015-17

Patrick Bamford capped a dream week with a late equaliser as Leeds extended Burnley's winless home run to 12 games by pinching a point in a feisty Premier League affair at Turf Moor.

Chris Wood had looked set to earn Burnley all three points with a predatory finish against his old club, turning home Matthew Lowton's shot from close range.

But Bamford, who earned his first England call-up this week just days after signing a new long-term contract, stabbed in Jamie Shackleton's effort with time running out.

Burnley, who have not won at home since January's victory over Aston Villa, were then left clinging on for a draw amid late Leeds pressure.

New Zealand striker Wood, a £15m signing from Leeds in 2017, appeared to have broken that run shortly after James Tarkowski's header was tipped on to the bar by Leeds keeper Illan Meslier. The Clarets kept the ball in the box and Wood got the slightest of touches to Lowton's shot to divert it into the net.

However, Bamford - who almost scored an own goal in the first half when he glanced a Burnley corner on to the near post - rescued a point with four minutes remaining.

The draw leaves both sides still seeking their first league win of the season, the Clarets collecting their first point, with Leeds one point better off, having also drawn with Everton.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 2 Lowton 5 Tarkowski 6 Mee 3 Taylor 7 Gudmundsson 18 Westwood 8 Brownhill 11 McNeil 9 Wood 10 Barnes 1 Pope

2 Lowton

5 Tarkowski

6 Mee Booked at 45mins

3 Taylor

7 Gudmundsson Substituted for Lennon at 63' minutes Booked at 90mins

18 Westwood

8 Brownhill Booked at 19mins

11 McNeil

9 Wood

10 Barnes Booked at 28mins Substituted for Vydra at 79' minutes Substitutes 4 Cork

13 Hennessey

17 Lennon

19 Rodriguez

22 Collins

23 Pieters

26 Bardsley

27 Vydra

37 Thomas Leeds Formation 3-3-3-1 1 Meslier 14 Llorente 21 Struijk 6 Cooper 2 Ayling 23 Phillips 15 Dallas 10 Raphinha 19 Rodrigo 22 Harrison 9 Bamford 1 Meslier

21 Struijk Booked at 81mins

6 Cooper

14 Llorente Substituted for Shackleton at 65' minutes

15 Dallas

2 Ayling

23 Phillips Booked at 38mins

19 Rodrigo Booked at 53mins Substituted for Roberts at 73' minutes

9 Bamford

22 Harrison

10 Raphinha Substitutes 4 Forshaw

11 Roberts

13 Klaesson

17 Hélder Costa

30 Gelhardt

35 Cresswell

38 Summerville

45 McCarron

46 Shackleton Referee: Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Burnley 1, Leeds United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Leeds United 1. Post update Attempt missed. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Matthew Lowton. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aaron Lennon. Post update Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Harrison. Booking Aaron Lennon (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Aaron Lennon (Burnley). Post update Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United). Post update Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha. Post update Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. goal Goal! Goal! Burnley 1, Leeds United 1. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Post update Hand ball by Matej Vydra (Burnley). Booking Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United). Post update Chris Wood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Ashley Barnes. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward