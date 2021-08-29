Match ends, Burnley 1, Leeds United 1.
Patrick Bamford capped a dream week with a late equaliser as Leeds extended Burnley's winless home run to 12 games by pinching a point in a feisty Premier League affair at Turf Moor.
Chris Wood had looked set to earn Burnley all three points with a predatory finish against his old club, turning home Matthew Lowton's shot from close range.
But Bamford, who earned his first England call-up this week just days after signing a new long-term contract, stabbed in Jamie Shackleton's effort with time running out.
Burnley, who have not won at home since January's victory over Aston Villa, were then left clinging on for a draw amid late Leeds pressure.
New Zealand striker Wood, a £15m signing from Leeds in 2017, appeared to have broken that run shortly after James Tarkowski's header was tipped on to the bar by Leeds keeper Illan Meslier. The Clarets kept the ball in the box and Wood got the slightest of touches to Lowton's shot to divert it into the net.
However, Bamford - who almost scored an own goal in the first half when he glanced a Burnley corner on to the near post - rescued a point with four minutes remaining.
The draw leaves both sides still seeking their first league win of the season, the Clarets collecting their first point, with Leeds one point better off, having also drawn with Everton.
More to follow.
Burnley
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number2Player nameLowtonAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number6Player nameMeeAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number7Player nameGudmundssonAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number18Player nameWestwoodAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number9Player nameWoodAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number10Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.98
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number27Player nameVydraAverage rating
4.91
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number23Player namePhillipsAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
6.81
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameRobertsAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number46Player nameShackletonAverage rating
6.05
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 2Lowton
- 5Tarkowski
- 6MeeBooked at 45mins
- 3Taylor
- 7GudmundssonSubstituted forLennonat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Westwood
- 8BrownhillBooked at 19mins
- 11McNeil
- 9Wood
- 10BarnesBooked at 28minsSubstituted forVydraat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 13Hennessey
- 17Lennon
- 19Rodriguez
- 22Collins
- 23Pieters
- 26Bardsley
- 27Vydra
- 37Thomas
Leeds
Formation 3-3-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 21StruijkBooked at 81mins
- 6Cooper
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forShackletonat 65'minutes
- 15Dallas
- 2Ayling
- 23PhillipsBooked at 38mins
- 19RodrigoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forRobertsat 73'minutes
- 9Bamford
- 22Harrison
- 10Raphinha
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 11Roberts
- 13Klaesson
- 17Hélder Costa
- 30Gelhardt
- 35Cresswell
- 38Summerville
- 45McCarron
- 46Shackleton
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Leeds United 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aaron Lennon.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
Booking
Aaron Lennon (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Lennon (Burnley).
Post update
Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United).
Post update
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 1, Leeds United 1. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Hand ball by Matej Vydra (Burnley).
Booking
Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).
Post update
Chris Wood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Ashley Barnes.
