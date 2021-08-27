Burnley v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United ran out 4-0 winners at Turf Moor last season, with Rodrigo Moreno among the scorers

TEAM NEWS

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is hopeful Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra will return from respective toe and groin problems on Sunday.

Aaron Lennon rejoined the club this week, starting Wednesday's game against Newcastle, so could face his old side.

Leeds United remain without Robin Koch, who is again sidelined by a pelvic issue.

Diego Llorente made his comeback from injury in Tuesday's win over Crewe and could come back into contention.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have never worried about Burnley getting relegated under Sean Dyche, even when they have lost a few games because he will turn it around, but I am just not quite sure about this season. Something does not seem right at the club, although it is not the manager.

It will be too much for them against Leeds because whoever Marcelo Bielsa's side play, they don't change. They will win more games than they lose and the manager does not let the players get away with anything. It is 90 minutes of sheer sweat, exertion and pressure.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Jungle's Tom McFarland

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won three of their previous four home league games against Leeds, though they lost this fixture 4-0 last season.

Leeds United have amassed 15 wins from their last 22 league meetings with the Clarets (D1, L6).

Burnley's last top-flight win over Leeds was a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor in 1974.

Burnley

Burnley have equalled a 42-year-old club record by going 11 successive home league games without a win (D5, L6).

The Clarets could lose six top-flight matches in a row for the first time since 1895.

They have scored just 15 goals in their last 20 Premier League home games.

Chris Wood has scored six and assisted three of Burnley's last 12 goals in the top tier.

Leeds United

Leeds United have conceded seven goals in their opening two Premier League games for the second successive season.

They have won 10 and lost 10 of their 20 Premier League away games under Marcelo Bielsa.

Raphinha has registered nine assists since his first Premier League start in November 2020 - only Kevin de Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes can match that total.

Mateusz Klich has two goals in his last three league games - he had only scored once in his previous 32 top-flight appearances.

