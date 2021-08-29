Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0Man UtdManchester United1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United: Mason Greenwood hits winner

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments786

Manchester United's defence makes a clearance during the league match with Wolves
Manchester United have seven points from their opening three games

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence was felt as Manchester United beat Wolves in their first game since announcing they had reached an agreement to re-sign the forward.

Ronaldo was not at Molineux but United's travelling fans sang his name, with United expected to confirm the arrival of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from Juventus in the coming days for £12.8m.

On the pitch, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were second-best to a lively Wolves for long periods before Mason Greenwood scored a contentious late winner.

Wolves felt Ruben Neves was fouled in the build-up but the goal was allowed to stand.

Wolves could have been 3-0 up inside 15 minutes, with Raul Jimenez forcing David de Gea into an early save, Aaron Wan-Bissaka making a goal-saving block to deny Trincao and Joao Moutinho volleying over after a mistake by Jadon Sancho.

United were second best for long periods and it required a spectacular double save by De Gea from Romain Saiss to prevent Wolves from taking the lead before Greenwood's finish.

A cardboard cut-out of Cristiano Ronaldo at Molineux
Cristiano Ronaldo was not at Molineux but his presence was felt in the form of T-shirts, banners, flags and a cardboard cutout

Carboard cutouts and 'Viva Ronaldo' chants

There was a carnival atmosphere at Molineux. Wolves fans were excited at the arrival of new striker Hwang Hee-chan - who was presented on the pitch after arriving from RB Leipzig - while United's travelling supporters sang about Ronaldo from start to finish.

Chants of 'Viva Ronaldo' could be heard outside the ground two hours before kick-off.

Inside Molineux, United fans wore CR7 T-shirts, held up 'welcome back Ronaldo' signs and wore replica shirts with his name on the back.

Supporters also displayed a cardboard cutout of Ronaldo, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke excitedly before the match about the imminent return of the 36-year-old.

"I'm excited to keep building this squad. He will bring something completely different," said the United boss.

"Hopefully Cristiano can come in and show what he has done in his career.

"I am sure he likes all the talk about being old. Make it personal and he will show what he can do."

Familiar story for Wolves

Wolves remain without a point under new boss Bruno Lage after a third successive 1-0 defeat.

The unparalleled pace of Adama Traore ensured his side started on the front foot against a United side who struggled to hit the heights of their opening-weekend win over Leeds.

However, it was a familiar ending for Wolves.

Having managed 15 attempts on target in their opening three games, they have yet to score and and have now lost their past six Premier League matches.

Raphael Varane marked his first United start by making an important block to frustrate Trincao, while De Gea's second stop from Saiss was an early contender for save of the season.

Wolves were angry Greenwood's goal was allowed to stand, with Neves protesting with referee Mike Dean at the final whistle.

"They said before the season started they will look for contact - if the contact is strong enough, they will give the foul. I showed them my leg.," the midfielder told Sky Sports after the game.

"After the game he said 'you both go to the ball' and I said 'yes, we both go to win the ball but I was the one who touched the ball'. It's a foul, a clear foul."

It was always going to be a challenging start for Lage against Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United.

However, the Portuguese knows his side need to start picking up points in their first two games back after the international break against promoted Watford and Brentford.

Player of the match

de GeaDavid de Gea

with an average of 7.87

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    7.08

  2. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    6.28

  3. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.16

  4. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    6.07

  5. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    6.06

  6. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.06

  7. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    6.06

  8. Squad number5Player nameMarçal
    Average rating

    6.06

  9. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    5.91

  10. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    5.85

  11. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    5.83

  12. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    5.45

  13. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    4.95

  14. Squad number18Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    4.89

Manchester United

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    7.87

  2. Squad number11Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    7.45

  3. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    7.22

  4. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    6.62

  5. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.58

  6. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    6.34

  7. Squad number7Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    6.27

  8. Squad number6Player namePogba
    Average rating

    5.97

  9. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    5.89

  10. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    5.35

  11. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    5.34

  12. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    5.19

  13. Squad number21Player nameJames
    Average rating

    4.67

  14. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    4.42

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16CoadySubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27SaïssBooked at 84mins
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 8NevesBooked at 81mins
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 5Marçal
  • 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forPodenceat 70'minutes
  • 9Jiménez
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 10Podence
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 18Gibbs-White
  • 21Ruddy
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 39Cundle

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19Varane
  • 5Maguire
  • 23Shaw
  • 6PogbaBooked at 90mins
  • 17FredBooked at 84mins
  • 21JamesSubstituted forCavaniat 53'minutes
  • 18Bruno FernandesBooked at 44mins
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forMartialat 72'minutes
  • 11GreenwoodSubstituted forDalotat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 7Cavani
  • 8Mata
  • 9Martial
  • 14Lingard
  • 20Dalot
  • 22Heaton
  • 31Matic
  • 34van de Beek
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Marçal tries a through ball, but Fábio Silva is caught offside.

  5. Booking

    Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Booking

    Paul Pogba (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).

  8. Post update

    Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot replaces Mason Greenwood.

  13. Post update

    Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  15. Post update

    Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Adama Traoré.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Conor Coady.

  19. Post update

    Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

793 comments

  • Comment posted by BasedBaller, today at 18:28

    How Wolves didn't score at least once during that game is astonishing

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 18:31

    As a neutral that was the most undeserved three points you will see all season. Wolves better in all departments of game. A deflected goal wins it !!

    • Reply posted by Red Shell, today at 18:37

      Red Shell replied:
      3 points. Job done.

  • Comment posted by Rafa, today at 18:29

    Wolves deserved at LEAST a point from the game. Was simply a snatch and grab by united.

    • Reply posted by motr1912, today at 18:32

      motr1912 replied:
      If Wolves had scored they definitely would have deserved a point.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:28

    Wolves more than a little unfortunate there! Decent game...

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 18:40

      Commentier replied:
      What is it they say about better having a lucky manager than a brilliant one?

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 18:28

    3 points and a very poor game from Dean but no surprise there.

  • Comment posted by Rafa, today at 18:30

    Fred cant read the game to be able to dictate the game and change the tempo, has a dreadful first touch and cant tackle (cant recall a single tackle) and is crap at passing. How the hell is even in the squad, let along starting games. van der beek surely must be pulling his hair out watching Fred being pulled around like a rag doll.

    • Reply posted by notasthickasyoumightthink, today at 18:35

      notasthickasyoumightthink replied:
      100%

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 18:30

    36 goals in 38 matches last season Wolves and 3 blanks this time,

    It doesn't take a genius to see where the problem lies.

    Can't win if you don't score, no matter how good it may look.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 18:44

      Forza Italia replied:
      If you'd told Steve Bruce at the start of the season that Newcastle would be above Wolves and Arsenal now, he'd have thought, wow great start.

  • Comment posted by Marmite, today at 17:34

    Varane starts, £73m Sancho starts, Ronaldo joining....Would have thought utd would have a massive "Feel good" factor heading into today's game n feared the worst for wolves.

    But same old same old utd.

    They probably will win today's game tbf but jeez, their still miles away from a genuine title challenge.

    #LongLiveOle

  • Comment posted by GrahamWilkinsFanClub, today at 18:30

    United are horrible to watch.

    • Reply posted by David Ponsford, today at 18:34

      David Ponsford replied:
      I agree, Oxford are awful

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:42

    Sourness is fuming. Absolutely love to see it 🤣

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 18:57

      Forza Italia replied:
      I reckon Neves would be good in WWE

  • Comment posted by kennycanuck, today at 18:32

    If EVER a lesson should be learned about kicking the ball
    out of play when an opposition player is injured or faking injury,
    this game should be used as an example of how stupid it is.
    As a kid, we were always taught., "PLAY TO THE WHISTLE"

    • Reply posted by Googly, today at 18:53

      Googly replied:
      If that is deemed a foul, football is a de facto no-contact sport.
      Easy way to tell he didn't need to go down... he didn't go down.

  • Comment posted by amazonsucks, today at 18:33

    Man U player injured Wolves put the ball out, Wolves player injured, Man U play on and score. Anyone playing them in future should not put the ball out.

    • Reply posted by Farcelona, today at 18:34

      Farcelona replied:
      Neves fell on the floor after NOT being touched lol

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 18:31

    Wolves 0 Mike Dean 1

    As per usual

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 18:37

      dave replied:
      Delusional

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 18:28

    Name one thing more frustrating than being a Wolves fan at the moment, much the better side today.

    • Reply posted by The Gorg, today at 18:38

      The Gorg replied:
      being an Arsenal fan.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:27

    Serious question – Is Mike Dean a red?

  • Comment posted by Default, today at 18:30

    Absolutley awful performance from United, we didnt deserve those 3 points.

    Wolves fans should be proud of their performance, they play really well and were only let down by Ruben Neves cheating.

    • Reply posted by The Phoenix, today at 18:38

      The Phoenix replied:
      I see how you try and turn it around. Red devils by name and nature, the great deceiver and liars.

  • Comment posted by hicko, today at 18:34

    And the Mike dean show rolls on for another week ……..

  • Comment posted by Borg, today at 18:30

    Quite a poor performance from United, but managed to get the win which is what matters in the end. How is Fred a professional football player?

    Wolves played very well, just can't finish their chances and that cost them. They have to find their shooting boots and soon or it could cost them dearly.

  • Comment posted by notscouseno, today at 17:15

    Early for comments, not nice they and already have a bitter scouse on!

    • Reply posted by mysic room tv, today at 17:17

      mysic room tv replied:
      Ronaldo FC... sign of Times to come.. the PE manager has to try and coach, should be winning league with that spend..