Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Wolves winger Daniel Podence marked his return from injury by scoring in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Nottingham Forest and could make his first league appearance of the season.

Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are back in training after hamstring injuries and will be monitored.

Manchester United are without Scott McTominay, who has undergone surgery to treat a groin issue.

Raphael Varane is available for his debut.

Jadon Sancho could make his first start for the club, but Marcus Rashford, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United were disappointing in the second half against Southampton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put different players on but there did not seem to be any sort of plan.

Football changes every season - look how teams go from a back four to a back five - and I don't think you need two holding midfielders nowadays. Solskjaer usually goes with Fred and Scott McTominay and went with the Brazilian and Nemanja Matic at Southampton.

The more you look at Paul Pogba, the more you conclude he needs to be allowed to play with freedom. When you were at school there was one outstanding player who went everywhere, influenced everything and had the freedom to roam - that is where Pogba needs to be. Let him go and play, you get more out of him that way.

Wolves have made quite a few chances in the opening games but have yet to score. If they continue to do create their luck will improve though, and they will start finding the net -especially with Raul Jimenez back in the team.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have lost only one of their last eight Premier League matches against Wolves (W4, D3).

Wolves could lose consecutive home league games against Manchester United for the first time since the 1967-68 season.

None of the nine league and cup meetings between the sides since Wolves were promoted in 2018 have been decided by more than a one-goal margin.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost their last five league games - they have not suffered six straight defeats since 2012.

They could lose their opening two home matches in a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1970.

Wolves await a first Premier League goal of the season but their total of 42 shots after two games is bettered only by Liverpool, who have had 46.

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez are the two players in the top flight to have had the most shots without scoring this season with 10 and seven respectively.

Manchester United

Manchester United can surpass Arsenal's Premier League record of 27 away games without defeat. That sequence, set between April 2003 and September 2004, ended in a 2-0 defeat against United at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjae has won 52 of his 99 Premier League games in charge of United. Of the last eight managers to reach 100 league matches with the club, only Ernest Mangnall (54 victories) has won more than the Norwegian.

The Reds have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Mason Greenwood could become just the second teenager to score in his team's first three Premier League games of the season, after Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994-95.

Paul Pogba's five assists this season is the most by a United player after two matches of a Premier League campaign.

