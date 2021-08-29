Match ends, St. Mirren 0, St. Johnstone 0.
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin felt his side were denied a legitimate goal as they played out a goalless draw with St Johnstone in Paisley.
Connor McCarthy was adjudged to be offside when he met Scott Tanser's free-kick in the first half, before Richard Tait spurned a great opening.
"It's a really tight call, but McCarthy is definitely onside," Goodwin said.
St Johnstone, meanwhile, struggled to create, until the lively Glenn Middleton struck the bar late on.
The result means both sides are still searching for their first league wins of the season and remain in the bottom four.
But St Mirren, who were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Ethan Erhahon was sent off, left nursing a grievance.
"The goal that's chalked off for offside, I've watched it back and Conor McCarthy's in line with Shaun Rooney and it should've stood," said Goodwin. "These are the small margins you need to go in your favour."
Both sides had begun with a clear intent to earn that first victory and Jim Goodwin's men threatened in the opening period.
Following McCarthy's disallowed header, Jamie McGrath showed great determination to chase down a loose Liam Craig pass before teeing up Curtis Main, but the striker's shot lacked the conviction to beat new Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark.
But the home side will rue Tait's missed opportunity when the defender was well placed four yards out but was unable to convert McGrath's looping ball in.
Despite their midweek European exploits, St Johnstone showed little signs of fatigue early on, with David Wotherspoon forcing Jak Alwnick into an early save from his curling 25-yard effort.
Callum Hendry produced St Johnstone's best effort of the half with his diving header well saved by Alwnick low to his right.
Unfortunately, the break did not bring any renewed zip to the game as both sides struggled to craft meaningful opportunities.
McCarthy again went close to producing a fruitful conclusion to a Tanser cross but couldn't stretch far enough..
The game fell into a pattern of poor passing as it drifted towards a stalemate before Middleton's introduction added some welcome intensity.
The on-loan Rangers winger repeatedly drove at the St Mirren backline but was unable to find the quality required for his final pass to unlock the door.
He looked to have recreated his Scottish Cup semi-final heroics against the same opposition, when his free-kick seemed bound for the net, only for woodwork to deny him moments before Erhahon was shown a second yellow card.
Man of the Match - Glenn Middleton
What did we learn?
Both sides will feel they could have won it, but a draw was the fair result in the end. The season had began with a sizable amount of optimism for both teams but their stuttering starts, coupled with the resurgence of Hearts, means that a top six place may be hard to come by when May comes around.
Therefore, the international break will be a welcome one to allow the sides to regroup, particularly for St Johnstone who will now be able to commit their focus on domestic matters following their midweek exit from the Europa Conference League.
What did they say?
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We're not happy we didn't win the game. I felt on chances created in the first 45 minutes we had two or three really good opportunities."
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "First half, St Mirren just edged it on chances. I thought second half we grew into the game and got stronger as it went on. They had a great chance right on half time, we had one at full-time."
What's next?
Following the international break St Mirren welcome Dundee United on September 11 (15:00 BST) while St Johnstone face Rangers at McDiarmid Park earlier that day (12:30)
Player of the match
MullerHayden Muller
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameTaitAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number18Player nameDunneAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number5Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number20Player nameDennisAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number1Player nameAlnwickAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number23Player nameErwinAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number16Player nameErhahonAverage rating
4.74
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMullerAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number18Player nameMcCannAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number5Player nameKerrAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number19Player nameRooneyAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number3Player nameDevineAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number26Player nameCraigAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number22Player nameHendryAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
5.39
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Alnwick
- 22Fraser
- 4ShaughnessyBooked at 89mins
- 18Dunne
- 5McCarthy
- 2Tait
- 7McGrath
- 16ErhahonBooked at 90mins
- 3Tanser
- 10MainSubstituted forErwinat 77'minutes
- 9BrophySubstituted forDennisat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Flynn
- 12Henderson
- 14MacPherson
- 19Finlayson
- 20Dennis
- 23Erwin
- 26Lyness
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Clark
- 16Muller
- 5Kerr
- 4McCart
- 19Rooney
- 18McCannBooked at 26mins
- 26CraigBooked at 45mins
- 3DevineSubstituted forBoothat 82'minutes
- 22HendrySubstituted forMiddletonat 65'minutes
- 10WotherspoonBooked at 61mins
- 7MaySubstituted forKaneat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 9Kane
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 14Middleton
- 23Ballantyne
- 24Booth
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 4,326
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, St. Johnstone 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Kerr with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) for a bad foul.
Post update
Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren).
Post update
Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Richard Tait (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Hayden Muller (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren).
Post update
Offside, St. Mirren. Jamie McGrath tries a through ball, but Scott Tanser is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Callum Booth replaces Reece Devine.
Post update
Foul by Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Charles Dunne (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Erwin (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alistair McCann.
Post update
Attempt saved. Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shaun Rooney.