Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Connor McCarthy's header was disallowed for offside in the first-half

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin felt his side were denied a legitimate goal as they played out a goalless draw with St Johnstone in Paisley.

Connor McCarthy was adjudged to be offside when he met Scott Tanser's free-kick in the first half, before Richard Tait spurned a great opening.

"It's a really tight call, but McCarthy is definitely onside," Goodwin said.

St Johnstone, meanwhile, struggled to create, until the lively Glenn Middleton struck the bar late on.

The result means both sides are still searching for their first league wins of the season and remain in the bottom four.

But St Mirren, who were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Ethan Erhahon was sent off, left nursing a grievance.

"The goal that's chalked off for offside, I've watched it back and Conor McCarthy's in line with Shaun Rooney and it should've stood," said Goodwin. "These are the small margins you need to go in your favour."

Both sides had begun with a clear intent to earn that first victory and Jim Goodwin's men threatened in the opening period.

Following McCarthy's disallowed header, Jamie McGrath showed great determination to chase down a loose Liam Craig pass before teeing up Curtis Main, but the striker's shot lacked the conviction to beat new Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark.

But the home side will rue Tait's missed opportunity when the defender was well placed four yards out but was unable to convert McGrath's looping ball in.

Despite their midweek European exploits, St Johnstone showed little signs of fatigue early on, with David Wotherspoon forcing Jak Alwnick into an early save from his curling 25-yard effort.

Callum Hendry produced St Johnstone's best effort of the half with his diving header well saved by Alwnick low to his right.

Unfortunately, the break did not bring any renewed zip to the game as both sides struggled to craft meaningful opportunities.

McCarthy again went close to producing a fruitful conclusion to a Tanser cross but couldn't stretch far enough..

The game fell into a pattern of poor passing as it drifted towards a stalemate before Middleton's introduction added some welcome intensity.

The on-loan Rangers winger repeatedly drove at the St Mirren backline but was unable to find the quality required for his final pass to unlock the door.

He looked to have recreated his Scottish Cup semi-final heroics against the same opposition, when his free-kick seemed bound for the net, only for woodwork to deny him moments before Erhahon was shown a second yellow card.

Man of the Match - Glenn Middleton

Despite only being introduced in the 65th minute the winger provided great threat during his cameo

What did we learn?

Both sides will feel they could have won it, but a draw was the fair result in the end. The season had began with a sizable amount of optimism for both teams but their stuttering starts, coupled with the resurgence of Hearts, means that a top six place may be hard to come by when May comes around.

Therefore, the international break will be a welcome one to allow the sides to regroup, particularly for St Johnstone who will now be able to commit their focus on domestic matters following their midweek exit from the Europa Conference League.

What did they say?

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We're not happy we didn't win the game. I felt on chances created in the first 45 minutes we had two or three really good opportunities."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "First half, St Mirren just edged it on chances. I thought second half we grew into the game and got stronger as it went on. They had a great chance right on half time, we had one at full-time."

What's next?

Following the international break St Mirren welcome Dundee United on September 11 (15:00 BST) while St Johnstone face Rangers at McDiarmid Park earlier that day (12:30)

Player of the match Muller Hayden Muller with an average of 7.22 St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren

St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone St Mirren Avg Squad number 2 Player name Tait Average rating 6.97 Squad number 18 Player name Dunne Average rating 6.33 Squad number 5 Player name McCarthy Average rating 6.25 Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 6.23 Squad number 4 Player name Shaughnessy Average rating 6.21 Squad number 20 Player name Dennis Average rating 6.15 Squad number 1 Player name Alnwick Average rating 6.02 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 5.98 Squad number 7 Player name McGrath Average rating 5.71 Squad number 9 Player name Brophy Average rating 5.66 Squad number 3 Player name Tanser Average rating 5.25 Squad number 23 Player name Erwin Average rating 5.21 Squad number 16 Player name Erhahon Average rating 4.74 St Johnstone Avg Squad number 16 Player name Muller Average rating 7.22 Squad number 1 Player name Clark Average rating 7.19 Squad number 18 Player name McCann Average rating 6.88 Squad number 14 Player name Middleton Average rating 6.74 Squad number 5 Player name Kerr Average rating 6.68 Squad number 19 Player name Rooney Average rating 6.51 Squad number 3 Player name Devine Average rating 6.50 Squad number 26 Player name Craig Average rating 6.47 Squad number 10 Player name Wotherspoon Average rating 6.39 Squad number 4 Player name McCart Average rating 6.37 Squad number 22 Player name Hendry Average rating 6.29 Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 6.17 Squad number 9 Player name Kane Average rating 5.69 Squad number 24 Player name Booth Average rating 5.39