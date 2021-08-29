Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren0St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

St Mirren 0-0 St Johnstone: Jim Goodwin says side denied a legitimate goal

By Matthew ReedBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Mirren have an early chance ruled offside
Connor McCarthy's header was disallowed for offside in the first-half

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin felt his side were denied a legitimate goal as they played out a goalless draw with St Johnstone in Paisley.

Connor McCarthy was adjudged to be offside when he met Scott Tanser's free-kick in the first half, before Richard Tait spurned a great opening.

"It's a really tight call, but McCarthy is definitely onside," Goodwin said.

St Johnstone, meanwhile, struggled to create, until the lively Glenn Middleton struck the bar late on.

The result means both sides are still searching for their first league wins of the season and remain in the bottom four.

But St Mirren, who were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Ethan Erhahon was sent off, left nursing a grievance.

"The goal that's chalked off for offside, I've watched it back and Conor McCarthy's in line with Shaun Rooney and it should've stood," said Goodwin. "These are the small margins you need to go in your favour."

Both sides had begun with a clear intent to earn that first victory and Jim Goodwin's men threatened in the opening period.

Following McCarthy's disallowed header, Jamie McGrath showed great determination to chase down a loose Liam Craig pass before teeing up Curtis Main, but the striker's shot lacked the conviction to beat new Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark.

But the home side will rue Tait's missed opportunity when the defender was well placed four yards out but was unable to convert McGrath's looping ball in.

Despite their midweek European exploits, St Johnstone showed little signs of fatigue early on, with David Wotherspoon forcing Jak Alwnick into an early save from his curling 25-yard effort.

Callum Hendry produced St Johnstone's best effort of the half with his diving header well saved by Alwnick low to his right.

Unfortunately, the break did not bring any renewed zip to the game as both sides struggled to craft meaningful opportunities.

McCarthy again went close to producing a fruitful conclusion to a Tanser cross but couldn't stretch far enough..

The game fell into a pattern of poor passing as it drifted towards a stalemate before Middleton's introduction added some welcome intensity.

The on-loan Rangers winger repeatedly drove at the St Mirren backline but was unable to find the quality required for his final pass to unlock the door.

He looked to have recreated his Scottish Cup semi-final heroics against the same opposition, when his free-kick seemed bound for the net, only for woodwork to deny him moments before Erhahon was shown a second yellow card.

Man of the Match - Glenn Middleton

Glenn Middleton
Despite only being introduced in the 65th minute the winger provided great threat during his cameo

What did we learn?

Both sides will feel they could have won it, but a draw was the fair result in the end. The season had began with a sizable amount of optimism for both teams but their stuttering starts, coupled with the resurgence of Hearts, means that a top six place may be hard to come by when May comes around.

Therefore, the international break will be a welcome one to allow the sides to regroup, particularly for St Johnstone who will now be able to commit their focus on domestic matters following their midweek exit from the Europa Conference League.

What did they say?

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We're not happy we didn't win the game. I felt on chances created in the first 45 minutes we had two or three really good opportunities."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "First half, St Mirren just edged it on chances. I thought second half we grew into the game and got stronger as it went on. They had a great chance right on half time, we had one at full-time."

What's next?

Following the international break St Mirren welcome Dundee United on September 11 (15:00 BST) while St Johnstone face Rangers at McDiarmid Park earlier that day (12:30)

Player of the match

MullerHayden Muller

with an average of 7.22

St Mirren

  1. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    6.97

  2. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    6.33

  3. Squad number5Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    6.25

  4. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    6.23

  5. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    6.21

  6. Squad number20Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    6.15

  7. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.02

  8. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.98

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.71

  10. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    5.66

  11. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.25

  12. Squad number23Player nameErwin
    Average rating

    5.21

  13. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    4.74

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number16Player nameMuller
    Average rating

    7.22

  2. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.19

  3. Squad number18Player nameMcCann
    Average rating

    6.88

  4. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    6.74

  5. Squad number5Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.68

  6. Squad number19Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    6.51

  7. Squad number3Player nameDevine
    Average rating

    6.50

  8. Squad number26Player nameCraig
    Average rating

    6.47

  9. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    6.39

  10. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    6.37

  11. Squad number22Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    6.29

  12. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    6.17

  13. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.69

  14. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    5.39

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 4ShaughnessyBooked at 89mins
  • 18Dunne
  • 5McCarthy
  • 2Tait
  • 7McGrath
  • 16ErhahonBooked at 90mins
  • 3Tanser
  • 10MainSubstituted forErwinat 77'minutes
  • 9BrophySubstituted forDennisat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Flynn
  • 12Henderson
  • 14MacPherson
  • 19Finlayson
  • 20Dennis
  • 23Erwin
  • 26Lyness

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Clark
  • 16Muller
  • 5Kerr
  • 4McCart
  • 19Rooney
  • 18McCannBooked at 26mins
  • 26CraigBooked at 45mins
  • 3DevineSubstituted forBoothat 82'minutes
  • 22HendrySubstituted forMiddletonat 65'minutes
  • 10WotherspoonBooked at 61mins
  • 7MaySubstituted forKaneat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 9Kane
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 14Middleton
  • 23Ballantyne
  • 24Booth
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
4,326

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 0, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Kerr with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  4. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).

  8. Post update

    Richard Tait (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  10. Booking

    Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Hayden Muller (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren).

  13. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Jamie McGrath tries a through ball, but Scott Tanser is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Callum Booth replaces Reece Devine.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone).

  16. Post update

    Charles Dunne (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lee Erwin (St. Mirren).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alistair McCann.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shaun Rooney.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian4310104610
2Hearts431073410
3Rangers43018359
4Aberdeen42206338
5Motherwell42116517
6Celtic4202133106
7Dundee Utd420224-26
8St Johnstone403112-13
9Ross County402238-52
10Dundee4022411-72
11St Mirren4022310-72
12Livingston400429-70
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport