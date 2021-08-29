Scottish Premiership
Christian Ramirez scores
Christian Ramirez scored with two minutes left at Pittodrie

Stephen Glass says the international break gives his Aberdeen side time to "fix some issues" after their winless streak continued against Ross County.

Christian Ramirez's late goal secured a 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw but Aberdeen, who went out of Europe in midweek, have not won in five.

Regan Charles-Cook had put struggling County in front in the first half.

"We've got good players in the building now, we've got players that are hungry to get better," Glass said.

"We've got an opportunity to start fixing some issues that start presenting themselves today."

Aberdeen, who gave debuts to new signings Matty Longstaff and Austin Samuels, remain unbeaten in the league as they drop to fourth on eight points, while ninth-placed County remain in search of a first league win on two points.

Despite being pinned back for much of the first half, it was County who carved out the clearest early chances. Scott Brown gifted Jordan White possession, and he teed up Callachan to fire straight at Lewis.

Malky Mackay was forced into a change when David Cancola pulled up injured and Harry Paton joined brother Ben on the pitch.

And the substitute played a big part in the opening goal. He fired in a shot after Blair Spittal's cross had been cleared and Charles-Cook was on hand to slot home.

Trying to exploit the pace of on-loan Wolves winger Samuels was an obvious ploy for Aberdeen and it almost paid dividends when he latched on to Calvin Ramsay's delightful chip only to swerve a shot wide.

And fellow debutant Longstaff, loaned by Newcastle, tested Laidlaw with an awkward bouncing shot after the break.

That came after Charles-Cook had passed up an excellent chance to double his tally by shooting tamely at Lewis.

Funso Ojo could not convert Samuels' dangerous low cross amid frantic County defending.

Callachan got beyond the Aberdeen defence and Lewis after Charles-Cook's lovely flick sent him through and Ramsay cleared off the line to set Aberdeen back on the attack.

And they were almost level within seconds as Lewis Ferguson was denied by Laidlaw and the ball got caught under the feet of Ramirez before County cleared.

Ferguson then headed into a dangerous area forcing Alex Iacovitti to nod clear under severe pressure, a task he met admirably with his back to goal.

County's goal was living a charmed life and they finally conceded after substitute Jonny Hayes' shot squirmed through Laidlaw's grasp and Ramirez slid in to score.

Man of the match - Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay
Ramsay impressed going forward and made a crucial goal-line clearance

What did we learn?

County could scarcely have had a tougher opening batch of fixtures, meeting four of last season's top six, and it does not get any easier with a trip to Celtic Park up next.

Aberdeen fielded five central midfielders in the starting line-up, with Ross McCrorie deployed in defence and Ojo again positioned wide right.

The makeshift formation allowed right-back Ramsay to be one of Aberdeen's best attacking outlets and Glass' decision to throw on Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Marley Watkins and Hayes in the final half-hour gave County too much to deal with.

And David Bates, whose signature was confirmed before kick-off, gives the Aberdeen boss more options defensively.

What did they say?

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "Disappointing 90 minutes in the fact that we didn't make the possession count and get the three points.

"If we had a little bit more quality ourselves in the final third, it's a different outcome. We want three points here."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Normally coming here a point would probably be seen as a good point.

"We're disappointed because of the way we played, the way we pressed Aberdeen andmore so the chances we created."

What's next?

After the international break, Aberdeen travel to face Motherwell on 11 September (15:00 BST), when County are away to Celtic (15:00).

