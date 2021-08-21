Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Priscilla Chinchilla's goal sparked wild celebrations and sent Glasgow City through

Glasgow City are through to the second round in Women's Champions League qualifying after edging out Kazakh champions BIIK Kazygurt at Broadwood.

In a closely-fought game, Priscilla Chinchilla's second-half strike was all that separated the sides.

The draw for the next round will take place at 12:00 BST on Sunday, with City set to be seeded.

It means Grant Scott's side will avoid facing Czech champions Sparta Prague, who knocked them out last season.

The second-round ties will take place on either the 31 August or 1 September, with the return legs happening over 8/9 September.

The winners of those ties will take their place in a 16-team group stage.

City, who had beaten Maltese side Birkirkara 3-0 in their round one semi-final on Wednesday, made a fast start as Chinchilla struck the crossbar with a volley after just four minutes, before getting her goal from inside the box just after the hour mark.

Kazygurt did pose a threat though, with City goalkeeper Lee Alexander forced to deny Gulnara Gabelia before the break, while Lauren Davidson made two crucial defensive interventions.

But, despite some late pressure, the Scottish champions remain on course for a group-stage berth.

Earlier, Celtic played in the third-place play-off after losing to Levante in their round one semi-final.

Fran Alonso's side were beaten 3-2 in extra-time by FC Minsk of Belarus as they brought their debut European campaign to an end.