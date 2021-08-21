Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts maintained their lead at the top of Scottish League 2 thanks to a 1-0 win at home to Edinburgh City.

Annan Athletic remain just one point behind Kelty after a 1-0 win away at Albion Rovers.

Forfar Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw by Elgin City, but Stirling Albion recorded a 3-0 win away to Stranraer to move up to fourth.

Stenhousemuir remain winless but did pick up a point at home to Cowdenbeath.

At New Central Park, Jamie Barjonas scored his first goal for Kelty in the second half to down a City side with just one win from four league matches.

Kelty, who were promoted last season, are one of two clubs in the division to remain unbeaten, the other is Forfar, who sit third after their draw.

Stefan McLuskey had given them the lead but Conor O'Keefe levelled proceedings to leave Kelty clear at the league's summit.

Annan are second after Iain Anderson struck his second league goal almost immediately after half-time to secure victory at Cliftonhill.

At Ochilview, Stenhousemuir's Darren Christie scored first but Kris Renton struck 14 minutes from time to grab a draw for Cowdenbeath, who had Ross Clarke sent off in the final minute.

And Dylan Mackin, Ray Grant and Ross McGeachie sealed Stirling Albion's comfortable win in Stranraer, who sit bottom without a win so far.