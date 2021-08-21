Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Montrose maintained their unbeaten start to the Scottish League 1 season and moved top of the table after victory at bottom-club East Fife.

Falkirk join Stewart Petrie's side on 10 points at the summit after a 3-0 win at home to Clyde.

Queen's Park dropped to third after throwing away a lead to 10-man Alloa.

Elsewhere, Cove Rangers climbed to fourth with a 3-1 win at Dumbarton, while Airdrieonians secured their first league win at Peterhead.

It was goals in either half from Graham Webster and Cameron Ballantyne that did the job for Montrose at Bayview, as they sit top by one goal.

Paul Sheerin's men are hot on the leaders' heels after a second-half flurry of goals secured a third straight league win.

Paul Dixon opened the scoring, with Callumn Morrison adding a second 10 minutes later and another from the spot in injury time.

Queen's Park also remain unbeaten, but fell down the table after dropping two points at the Indodrill Stadium.

Craig Howie was dismissed for two first-half bookings, and the visitors took advantage as Simon Murray scored a second-half opener.

But Steven Boyd notched an equaliser 12 minutes from time to climb up to fifth.

At Dumbarton, two goals in the space of a minute from Mitch Megginson and Robbie Leitch had Paul Hartley's side two up at the break.

Stuart Carswell pulled one back for the hosts, but Rory McAllister's late penalty sealed the win and leaves Cove in fourth.

And Airdrie earned their first league win of the season in an entertaining 3-2 win at Balmoor.

A brace from Rhys McCabe and a Gabby McGill goal had Ian Murray's men cruising, but two goals in the last 10 minutes from Peterhead's Scott Brown and Russell McLean set up a tense finish.

However, Airdrie held on for a first three points of the campaign.