Inter opened their Serie A title defence in commanding style by thrashing Genoa at the San Siro.
Milan Skriniar settled nerves with a sixth-minute header to give new boss Simone Inzaghi the ideal start.
Summer signing Hakan Calhanoglu swept home a stunning second minutes later after Edin Dzeko's clever lay-off.
Arturo Vidal and Dzeko then scored second-half goals for the champions, who were irresistible and look set to challenge again this season.
It has been a difficult summer for Inter, the joy of a first Scudetto for 11 years was followed by the high-profile departures of manager Antonio Conte and star striker Romelu Lukaku.
Conte's champions were built on a rugged defence and clinical finishing on the counter but early signs suggest Inzaghi will take a different approach.
On this evidence, his Inter will seek to dominate possession and create space with electric movement - something they achieved impressively throughout.
Turkish playmaker Calhanoglu is a steal after controversially joining on a free transfer from city rivals Milan and he ran the game, an offside flag denying him a second goal on debut.
Fellow new boy Dzeko hit the bar on his 200th Serie A appearance before scoring a trademark headed goal late on while Ivan Perisic also had a strike ruled out for offside.
Gaps did appear in the Inter defence at times and Genoa striker Yayah Kallon ought to have done better than drag two decent chances wide.
Even so, with forward Lautaro Martinez still to return to the side following suspension, the title holders appear to have the armoury to compete on multiple fronts this year.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniSubstituted forDumfriesat 84'minutes
- 36Darmian
- 23BarellaSubstituted forVecinoat 77'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 77Brozovic
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forSatrianoat 77'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDimarcoat 69'minutes
- 12SensiSubstituted forVidalat 69'minutes
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Agoume
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 48Satriano
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Genoa
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 57Sirigu
- 14BiraschiSubstituted forSerpeat 45'minutes
- 3Vanheusden
- 4CriscitoBooked at 1mins
- 27SturaroBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMelegoniat 71'minutes
- 65Rovella
- 47Badelj
- 50CambiasoSubstituted forSabelliat 45'minutes
- 33Azevedo JúniorSubstituted forBianchiat 45'minutes
- 91KallonSubstituted forFavilliat 54'minutes
- 19Pandev
Substitutes
- 2Sabelli
- 5Masiello
- 9Favilli
- 10Melegoni
- 20Ekuban
- 22Marchetti
- 24Bianchi
- 44Buksa
- 66Serpe
- 80Agudelo
- 89Eboa Ebongue
- 90Portanova
- Referee:
- Valerio Marini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Genoa 0.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).
Post update
Flavio Junior Bianchi (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Post update
Andrea Favilli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Genoa. Salvatore Sirigu tries a through ball, but Andrea Favilli is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 4, Genoa 0. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zinho Vanheusden (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Milan Badelj.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Denzel Dumfries replaces Alessandro Bastoni.
Post update
Attempt saved. Flavio Junior Bianchi (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Goran Pandev.
Booking
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Post update
Filippo Melegoni (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Post update
Stefano Sabelli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Nicolò Barella.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Martín Satriano replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 3, Genoa 0. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.