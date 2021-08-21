Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Jude Bellingham played a part in a Borussia Dortmund goal and hit the post but could not stop them slipping to a Bundesliga defeat at Freiburg.
Outstanding goals early in each half from Vincenzo Grifo and Roland Sallai gave the home side control but Dortmund had hope when Bellingham's volley went in off Yannik Keitel for an own goal.
The visitors controlled possession but lacked cutting edge in the final third.
Defeat leaves Dortmund with three points from their first two games.
Dortmund had equalled the club record of eight successive league wins with victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the season opener but rarely looked like breaking the record here.
Their best chance to equalise fell to the usually clinical Erling Braut Haaland, but he spooned over when clean through.
This defeat caps a disappointing week for Dortmund, who also lost in the German Super Cup to Bayern in midweek.
