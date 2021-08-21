Spanish La Liga
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1BarcelonaBarcelona1

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona: Depay rescues point for Barca

Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay signed for Barcelona on a free transfer from Lyon in July

Barcelona moved to the top of La Liga on goals scored as Memphis Depay rescued a point in an entertaining draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Depay's ferocious strike cancelled out Inigo Martinez's headed opener after Athletic Bilbao had dominated.

Both sides hit the crossbar and passed up numerous chances to claim all three points.

Barca defender Eric Garcia was sent off in injury time for fouling Nico Williams when clean through.

There is no doubt Ronald Koeman's side are in transition - the loss of Lionel Messi leaving them in search of a new talisman and trying to find new ways to win.

But in Depay they may have a new hero. He scored a blistering first goal for the club and could have scored a winner, only to drag wide late on.

Bilbao had sensed weakness and tore into their illustrious visitors from the kick-off.

Inaki Williams terrorised a nervous-looking Barca backline and strike partner Ohian Sancet hit the crossbar with a skilful swivel and shot.

Gerard Pique limped off for Koeman's side midway through the first half and replacement Ronald Araujo had a spectacular goal disallowed for a foul by Martin Braithwaite.

Frenkie de Jong's impudent chip almost levelled before Depay's strike - but Koeman faces defensive issues for next week's home match with Getafe after Garcia hauled down Williams in stoppage time and was sent off.

Title rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will have the chance to leapfrog Barcelona should they win their games on Sunday.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Agirrezabala
  • 15Lekue
  • 28Vivian
  • 4MartínezBooked at 20mins
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 7Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forMorcilloat 82'minutes
  • 16VencedorSubstituted forVesgaat 67'minutes
  • 14García CarrilloSubstituted forZarragaat 82'minutes
  • 10MuniainSubstituted forWilliamsat 76'minutes
  • 8SancetSubstituted forGarcíaat 67'minutes
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 3Núñez
  • 6Vesga
  • 11Morcillo
  • 13Ezkieta
  • 18De Marcos
  • 19Zarraga
  • 20Villalibre
  • 22García
  • 30Williams
  • 33Serrano

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 2DestSubstituted forLeite de Souza Juniorat 82'minutes
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 90mins
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forAraujoat 31'minutes
  • 18AlbaBooked at 76mins
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 16González LópezSubstituted forRobertoat 62'minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9Depay
  • 12BraithwaiteSubstituted forDemirat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Araujo
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 14Manaj
  • 15Lenglet
  • 20Roberto
  • 22Leite de Souza Junior
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 27Demir
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 31Balde
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
9,394

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Athletic Bilbao 1, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Athletic Bilbao 1, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Dismissal

    Eric García (Barcelona) is shown the red card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  6. Post update

    Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Bilbao).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  12. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jon Morcillo (Athletic Bilbao).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Emerson Royal replaces Sergiño Dest.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Bilbao. Jon Morcillo replaces Alex Berenguer.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Bilbao. Oier Zarraga replaces Dani García.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Athletic Bilbao. Dani Vivian tries a through ball, but Alex Berenguer is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Yusuf Demir (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Bilbao).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Bilbao. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona21105324
2Mallorca21102114
3Valencia21102114
4Real Madrid11004133
5Sevilla11003033
6Atl Madrid11002113
7Cádiz20202202
8Real Betis20202202
9Ath Bilbao20201102
10Granada20201102
11Espanyol20200002
12Villarreal20200002
13Levante10101101
14Elche10100001
15Osasuna10100001
16Celta Vigo100112-10
17Getafe100101-10
18Real Sociedad100124-20
19Rayo Vallecano100103-30
20Alavés200215-40
View full Spanish La Liga table

