Josip Juranovic goes up against new Celtic teammate Callum McGregor at Euro 2020

Celtic have signed Croatia international full-back Josip Juranovic from Polish champions Legia Warsaw for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old will sign a five-year deal once the transfer has received international clearance.

Juranovic becomes manager Ange Postecoglou's eighth signing of the summer transfer window.

"We have so many challenges ahead of us and Josip will add important quality and depth," the Celtic boss said.

"As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add to our squad and we have made good progress. I am really pleased to bring Josip in to support the rest of the boys."

Celtic are reported to have paid £2.5m external-link for Juranovic, who began his career at Hajduk Split in his homeland before moving to Legia Warsaw last summer.

He made 41 appearances for the Polish side across last season and the beginning of this campaign, registering 10 assists and two goals - the latest coming in Thursday's 2-2 draw away to Slavia Prague in Europa League qualifying.

Juranovic, who has 10 caps for Croatia and featured at the Euros this summer, will provide competition at right-back for Anthony Ralston, who has been first choice for Celtic so far this season.