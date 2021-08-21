Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Kevin Bond was last in football as Southend boss from April to September 2019

Bristol Rovers have added former Bournemouth and Southend manager Kevin Bond to Joey Barton's first-team coaching staff.

The 64-year-old is best known as Harry Redknapp's long-serving assistant with clubs including Southampton, Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers.

But as a player, he played more than 100 games each for Norwich, Manchester City, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Rovers are 15th in League Two, having won one of their first three games.

Bond will be in the dugout for Saturday's fixture at Exeter City - a club he played for from 1992 to 1994 - and will help fill the gap left by Clint Hill, who left his role as assistant manager at Rovers last week.