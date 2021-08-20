Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Souness, Aberdeen, Giakoumakis, Juranovic, Hendry, Dundee, Hodson
Celtic face direct competition for the signature of Georgios Giakoumakis after Werder Bremen matched their offer for the Eredivisie's leading scorer, but VVV-Venlo expect further bids for the 26-year-old Greece striker should they fail to agree personal terms. (Daily Record)
Celtic are poised to announce new arrival Josip Juranovic after the 26-year-old Croatia right-back was being put through his medical with a view to completing his £2.6m move from Legia Warsaw. (Daily Record, print edition)
Celtic target Thomas Henry, the 26-year-old Leuven striker, is close to a move to Serie A club Genoa after initially appearing poised to join Gent. (Sky Italia)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hopes to further utilise his knowledge of the J-League to strengthen his squad but feels the January transfer window is the best time to act. (Scottish Sun)
Former Rangers target Lovro Majer, the Dinamo Zagreb midfielder, is on the verge of a £13m move to Rennes in Ligue 1. (Footmercato)
Dundee have taken Lee Hodson, who spent last season on loan to Hamilton Academical, on trial after the 29-year-old right-back's release by Gillingham. (The Courier)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass admits his transfer plans could change quickly if defender Andy Considine, who was taken off on a stretcher against Qarabag on Thursday, and midfielder Ryan Hedges, who picked up a hamstring injury against Raith Rovers are ruled out for long spells after further assessment of their injuries. (The Scotsman)
Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness has revealed how he turned down the offer of a return to the Ibrox club under former chairman Dave King before Steven Gerrard was appointed manager as suspected he was being lined up as a high-profile human shield for the under-fire board. (Daily Record)
Scotland Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill says he did not include in-form Aberdeen left-back Calvin Ramsay in his squad as it is better for him to be guaranteed a game with the national under-19s than sitting on his bench. (The Herald)