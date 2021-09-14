Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Currie
- 16Watson
- 7McCabe
- 6Fordyce
- 3Quitongo
- 8Agnew
- 23McGill
- 21Frizzell
- 10Easton
- 24McGill
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 12Ritchie
- 14Allan
- 15McDonald
- 18Cantley
- 19Walker
- 20Caves
- 22Kouider-Aïssa
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hutton
- 2Taggart
- 23Mendy
- 6Durnan
- 8Robertson
- 16King
- 19Niang
- 7Cawley
- 12Scougall
- 22Henderson
- 11Boyd
Substitutes
- 3Church
- 4Howie
- 5Graham
- 14Lamont
- 18Sammon
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Burt
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam King (Alloa Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Alloa Athletic 0. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.