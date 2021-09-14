Scottish League One
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1AlloaAlloa Athletic0

Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 7McCabe
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Quitongo
  • 8Agnew
  • 23McGill
  • 21Frizzell
  • 10Easton
  • 24McGill
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 12Ritchie
  • 14Allan
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker
  • 20Caves
  • 22Kouider-Aïssa

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hutton
  • 2Taggart
  • 23Mendy
  • 6Durnan
  • 8Robertson
  • 16King
  • 19Niang
  • 7Cawley
  • 12Scougall
  • 22Henderson
  • 11Boyd

Substitutes

  • 3Church
  • 4Howie
  • 5Graham
  • 14Lamont
  • 18Sammon
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Adam King (Alloa Athletic).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Alloa Athletic 0. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rico Quitongo (Airdrieonians).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park633082612
2Montrose6321105511
3Dumbarton6312139410
4Falkirk631286210
5Cove Rangers622211928
6Airdrieonians622279-28
7Alloa62137707
8Clyde6213813-57
9Peterhead6204811-36
10East Fife6114716-94
View full Scottish League One table

