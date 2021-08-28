Montrose v Dumbarton

MontroseMontrose15:00DumbartonDumbarton
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montrose
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|10
|2
|Falkirk
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|3
|Queen's Park
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|2
|5
|8
|4
|Cove Rangers
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|6
|3
|7
|5
|Alloa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|6
|Dumbarton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|4
|7
|Airdrieonians
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|8
|Clyde
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|9
|Peterhead
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|10
|East Fife
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|1