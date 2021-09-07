Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United18:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Venue: Somerset Park

Ayr United v Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT440040412
2Partick Thistle430110559
3Kilmarnock43015149
4Arbroath42118447
5Hamilton411268-24
6Morton411258-34
7Queen of Sth410368-23
8Raith Rovers201145-11
9Ayr301225-31
10Dunfermline301228-61
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport