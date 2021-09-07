Ayr United v Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|12
|2
|Partick Thistle
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|5
|5
|9
|3
|Kilmarnock
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|9
|4
|Arbroath
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|4
|4
|7
|5
|Hamilton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|4
|6
|Morton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|7
|Queen of Sth
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|8
|Raith Rovers
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|1
|9
|Ayr
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|10
|Dunfermline
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|1
BBC Scotland dissects how Steve Clarke's Scotland have become one of the worst finishers in European football.
Scottish wheelchair racer Sami Kinghorn vowed "one day I will win gold" after earning her first Paralympic medal with bronze in the T53 100m.
Undisputed world champion Josh Taylor is relishing a Scottish homecoming fight in front of a full house after his "tainted" triumph over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas.
As the new SWPL season gets under way, watch some of the best goals from last term including memorable strikes from champions Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic
After a summer transfer to Vancouver Whitecaps, Dundee United academy product Ryan Gauld discusses his move to the MLS, future Scotland hopes and having no regrets about going abroad as a teenager.
All the ins and outs at Scotland's top-flight clubs during the summer transfer window.
