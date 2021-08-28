Solihull Moors v Barnet

Substitution, Barnet. Jordan Thomas replaces Sam Beard.
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors0BarnetBarnet0
Last updated on .From the section National League
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-4-2
Substitution, Barnet. Jordan Thomas replaces Sam Beard.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Maidenhead United
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Chesterfield
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|3
|Notts County
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|4
|4
|Boreham Wood
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Wrexham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|6
|Altrincham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|7
|Dag & Red
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|8
|Bromley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|Southend
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Yeovil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Halifax
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Woking
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Solihull Moors
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|14
|Grimsby
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Torquay
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|16
|Aldershot
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|17
|Weymouth
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|18
|Barnet
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|19
|Eastleigh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|20
|Stockport
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|21
|Wealdstone
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|22
|King's Lynn
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|23
|Dover
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|-12
