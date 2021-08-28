National League
Notts CountyNotts County0TorquayTorquay United0

Notts County v Torquay United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 23Cameron
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 14Francis
  • 23Chicksen
  • 2BrindleyBooked at 30mins
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 18Palmer
  • 10Roberts
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 6O'Brien
  • 7Mitchell
  • 11Nemane
  • 19Sam
  • 24Lacey

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 2Wynter
  • 5OmarBooked at 24mins
  • 4Lapslie
  • 21Moxey
  • 14Johnson
  • 31LewisSubstituted forMartinat 28'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 16O'Connell
  • 9Wright
  • 30Holman

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 8Hall
  • 17Rogers
  • 23Brzozowski
Referee:
Martin Woods

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Richard Brindley (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Daniel Martin replaces Joe Lewis.

  3. Dismissal

    Ali Omar (Torquay United) is shown the red card.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Maidenhead United22004136
2Chesterfield22003036
3Notts County21105054
4Boreham Wood21102024
5Wrexham21103214
6Altrincham11003123
7Dag & Red21013213
8Bromley11001013
9Southend11001013
10Yeovil11001013
11Halifax21012203
12Woking21012203
13Solihull Moors20202202
14Grimsby10100001
15Torquay201113-21
16Aldershot201102-21
17Weymouth201102-21
18Barnet201105-51
19Eastleigh100101-10
20Stockport100113-20
21Wealdstone200213-20
22King's Lynn200202-20
23Dover100102-2-12
