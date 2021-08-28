National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield1WealdstoneWealdstone0

Chesterfield v Wealdstone

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Loach
  • 3Miller
  • 6Maguire
  • 28Khan
  • 32KerrBooked at 26mins
  • 5Gunning
  • 20KingSubstituted forCarlineat 15'minutes
  • 8Weston
  • 11Clarke
  • 7Rowe
  • 19Tshimanga

Substitutes

  • 2Carline
  • 10Mandeville
  • 17McCourt
  • 22Grimes
  • 23Payne

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wickens
  • 2Cook
  • 6Okimo
  • 10Browne
  • 12Eleftheriou
  • 7Fasanmade
  • 17Tavares
  • 11Lewis
  • 18Dyer
  • 24Cooper
  • 9Umerah

Substitutes

  • 3Wishart
  • 4Charles
  • 8Buse
  • 20Elito
  • 34Cawley
Referee:
Scott Simpson

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Fraser Kerr (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. George Carline replaces Jeff King.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 1, Wealdstone 0. Saidou Khan (Chesterfield).

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Maidenhead United22004136
2Chesterfield22003036
3Notts County21105054
4Boreham Wood21102024
5Wrexham21103214
6Altrincham11003123
7Dag & Red21013213
8Bromley11001013
9Southend11001013
10Yeovil11001013
11Halifax21012203
12Woking21012203
13Solihull Moors20202202
14Grimsby10100001
15Torquay201113-21
16Aldershot201102-21
17Weymouth201102-21
18Barnet201105-51
19Eastleigh100101-10
20Stockport100113-20
21Wealdstone200213-20
22King's Lynn200202-20
23Dover100102-2-12
View full National League table

