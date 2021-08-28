Chesterfield v Wealdstone

Fraser Kerr (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Loach
- 3Miller
- 6Maguire
- 28Khan
- 32KerrBooked at 26mins
- 5Gunning
- 20KingSubstituted forCarlineat 15'minutes
- 8Weston
- 11Clarke
- 7Rowe
- 19Tshimanga
Substitutes
- 2Carline
- 10Mandeville
- 17McCourt
- 22Grimes
- 23Payne
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Wickens
- 2Cook
- 6Okimo
- 10Browne
- 12Eleftheriou
- 7Fasanmade
- 17Tavares
- 11Lewis
- 18Dyer
- 24Cooper
- 9Umerah
Substitutes
- 3Wishart
- 4Charles
- 8Buse
- 20Elito
- 34Cawley
- Referee:
- Scott Simpson
Substitution, Chesterfield. George Carline replaces Jeff King.
Goal! Chesterfield 1, Wealdstone 0. Saidou Khan (Chesterfield).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
