YeovilYeovil Town1King's LynnKing's Lynn Town0

Yeovil Town v King's Lynn Town

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 13Williams
  • 32Staunton
  • 3Barnett
  • 5Hunt
  • 7Worthington
  • 8Gorman
  • 19Wakefield
  • 11Knowles
  • 10Quigley

Substitutes

  • Moss
  • 12Evans
  • 15Lo-Everton
  • 20Stephens
  • 23Yussuf

King's Lynn

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jones
  • 3Denton
  • 2Fernandez
  • 7Clunan
  • 5Bird
  • 4Callan-McFadden
  • 22Barrows
  • 8Coleman
  • 9Omotayo
  • 14Linton
  • 39Rowley

Substitutes

  • 6Bowry
  • 12Gyasi
  • 18Sundire
  • 21McGavin
  • 29Gascoigne
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Kings Lynn Town 0. Joe Quigley (Yeovil Town).

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Maidenhead United22004136
2Chesterfield22003036
3Notts County21105054
4Boreham Wood21102024
5Wrexham21103214
6Altrincham11003123
7Dag & Red21013213
8Bromley11001013
9Southend11001013
10Yeovil11001013
11Halifax21012203
12Woking21012203
13Solihull Moors20202202
14Grimsby10100001
15Torquay201113-21
16Aldershot201102-21
17Weymouth201102-21
18Barnet201105-51
19Eastleigh100101-10
20Stockport100113-20
21Wealdstone200213-20
22King's Lynn200202-20
23Dover100102-2-12
View full National League table

