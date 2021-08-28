National League
EastleighEastleigh0WrexhamWrexham1

Eastleigh v Wrexham

National League

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Hare
  • 16Low
  • 4Miley
  • 25Maghoma
  • 6Boyce
  • 3Kelly
  • 20Whelan
  • 12Hesketh
  • 18HouseBooked at 28mins
  • 10BarnettSubstituted forHillat 30'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Smart
  • 8Pritchard
  • 11Hill
  • 17Whitehall
  • 19Hollands

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lainton
  • 15French
  • 5Hayden
  • 8Young
  • 26LennonBooked at 8mins
  • 6Tozer
  • 3Reckord
  • 30Jones
  • 7Davies
  • 9Hyde
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 12Jarvis
  • 16Green
  • 20Angus
  • 21Dibble
  • 32Cleworth
Referee:
Robert Whitton

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Ryan Hill replaces Tyrone Barnett.

  2. Booking

    Ben House (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 0, Wrexham 1. Jake Hyde (Wrexham).

  4. Booking

    Harry Lennon (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Maidenhead United22004136
2Chesterfield22003036
3Notts County21105054
4Boreham Wood21102024
5Wrexham21103214
6Altrincham11003123
7Dag & Red21013213
8Bromley11001013
9Southend11001013
10Yeovil11001013
11Halifax21012203
12Woking21012203
13Solihull Moors20202202
14Grimsby10100001
15Torquay201113-21
16Aldershot201102-21
17Weymouth201102-21
18Barnet201105-51
19Eastleigh100101-10
20Stockport100113-20
21Wealdstone200213-20
22King's Lynn200202-20
23Dover100102-2-12
View full National League table

