Eastleigh v Wrexham

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ryan Hill replaces Tyrone Barnett.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 2Hare
- 16Low
- 4Miley
- 25Maghoma
- 6Boyce
- 3Kelly
- 20Whelan
- 12Hesketh
- 18HouseBooked at 28mins
- 10BarnettSubstituted forHillat 30'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Smart
- 8Pritchard
- 11Hill
- 17Whitehall
- 19Hollands
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lainton
- 15French
- 5Hayden
- 8Young
- 26LennonBooked at 8mins
- 6Tozer
- 3Reckord
- 30Jones
- 7Davies
- 9Hyde
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 12Jarvis
- 16Green
- 20Angus
- 21Dibble
- 32Cleworth
- Referee:
- Robert Whitton
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Ben House (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 0, Wrexham 1. Jake Hyde (Wrexham).
Booking
Harry Lennon (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.