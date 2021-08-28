National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood0AldershotAldershot Town0

Boreham Wood v Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Evans
  • 4Ricketts
  • 17Mendy
  • 12Fyfield
  • 19Smith
  • 7Rees
  • 11Raymond
  • 9Boden
  • 10Marsh

Substitutes

  • 6Stephens
  • 13Green
  • 15Munns
  • 16Jallow
  • 18Smith

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 3Kinsella
  • 5Lokko
  • 10Berkeley-Agyepong
  • 22Phillips
  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 8Edser
  • 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 23Harris
  • 27Willard
  • 11Andrews

Substitutes

  • 2Fowler
  • 7Whittingham
  • 13Hall
  • 17Akanbi
  • 25Watts
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Maidenhead United22004136
2Chesterfield22003036
3Notts County21105054
4Boreham Wood21102024
5Wrexham21103214
6Altrincham11003123
7Dag & Red21013213
8Bromley11001013
9Southend11001013
10Yeovil11001013
11Halifax21012203
12Woking21012203
13Solihull Moors20202202
14Grimsby10100001
15Torquay201113-21
16Aldershot201102-21
17Weymouth201102-21
18Barnet201105-51
19Eastleigh100101-10
20Stockport100113-20
21Wealdstone200213-20
22King's Lynn200202-20
23Dover100102-2-12
View full National League table

