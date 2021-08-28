National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United2DoverDover Athletic0

Maidenhead United v Dover Athletic

National League

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Holden
  • 24Massey
  • 3Wells
  • 27Adams
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 6Clerima
  • 4De Havilland
  • 14Senga-Ngoyi
  • 25Barratt
  • 22Kelly
  • 9Blissett

Substitutes

  • 5Parry
  • 7Asonganyi
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 17Smith
  • 18Acquah

Dover

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bexon
  • 5Johnson
  • 6Goodman
  • 18Woods
  • 3Wood
  • 23Collinge
  • 4Bramble
  • 25Hanson
  • 9Miller
  • 10Williamson
  • 11Cosgrave

Substitutes

  • 7Da Costa
  • 8Caton
  • 17Gregory
  • 20Parkes
  • 21Arthur
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Maidenhead United 2, Dover Athletic 0. Sam Barratt (Maidenhead United).

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 0. Josh Kelly (Maidenhead United).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Maidenhead United22004136
2Chesterfield22003036
3Notts County21105054
4Boreham Wood21102024
5Wrexham21103214
6Altrincham11003123
7Dag & Red21013213
8Bromley11001013
9Southend11001013
10Yeovil11001013
11Halifax21012203
12Woking21012203
13Solihull Moors20202202
14Grimsby10100001
15Torquay201113-21
16Aldershot201102-21
17Weymouth201102-21
18Barnet201105-51
19Eastleigh100101-10
20Stockport100113-20
21Wealdstone200213-20
22King's Lynn200202-20
23Dover100102-2-12


