Premier League
Man CityManchester City5ArsenalArsenal0

Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal: Gunners suffer third league defeat in a row

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at the Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Granit Xhaka is shown a straight red card
Arsenal went down to 10 men in the first half after Xhaka was dismissed for a tackle on Joao Cancelo

Ten-man Arsenal were completely outplayed by Manchester City as they slumped to the bottom of the Premier League.

It is the first time since 1954 that the Gunners have lost their three opening games of the league season and this match was effectively over by half-time.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan and striker Ferran Torres scored in the first 12 minutes and any hope Arsenal had of an unlikely comeback was ended when midfielder Granit Xhaka was sent off for lunging into a challenge on Joao Cancelo.

A trademark teasing run from £100m man Jack Grealish set up Gabriel Jesus for an easy third just before the break, then Rodri guided home a fourth from 20 yards just after it.

Such was his side's total control that City manager Pep Guardiola had used all three substitutes within 16 minutes of the second half starting. It turned into an extended keep-ball session for the hosts, who finished off the rout with Torres' second six minutes from time.

Guardiola's counterpart and former assistant Mikel Arteta looked shell-shocked in the other technical area as Raheem Sterling - twice - Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez wasted opportunities to increase the margin of victory still further.

By the end, Arsenal had managed a single shot - off target - and 19% possession. They are still to score in the Premier League this season and immediately after the international break play Norwich, the team they replaced at the foot of the table.

No Kane, no Ronaldo, no problem

After being forced to abandon their hopes of prising Harry Kane out of Tottenham and opting not to pursue a deal for Manchester United-bound Cristiano Ronaldo, it appears Guardiola will attack the new season without an orthodox number nine.

If his side continue to meet opponents as accommodating as Arsenal, there will be no problem.

The Gunners defence was so flimsy, it scarcely did justice to their status as a Premier League outfit.

City's opener looked good on the eye. But there was no challenge on Bernardo Silva as he strode through the visitors' midfield, no effective closing down of Jesus as he lined up his cross and barely a challenge on Gundogan - hardly the greatest physical threat - as he rose at the far post. Add in Bernd Leno's weak attempt to keep the ball out of his goal and it summed up everything that is wrong about the visitors.

At one point, Ederson stood for fully 10 seconds, not moving, as he decided where to aim his clearance. Eventually Emile Smith-Rowe closed the Brazilian down and forced him to do something.

Perhaps he was a little bored. Earlier, he had delayed for so long an intended pass from his own goal-line that Smith-Rowe almost nicked the ball but could only watch as it ricocheted off him and narrowly wide of the far post. That was as close as Arsenal came to scoring.

In his programme notes Guardiola proclaimed this would be a 'tough game' for his team. By the end, it was City's biggest ever win against the Gunners and their third successive 5-0 home win in the league.

More to follow.

Manchester City

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2WalkerSubstituted forZinchenkoat 45'minutes
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14Laporte
  • 27Cancelo
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forSterlingat 58'minutes
  • 16RodriBooked at 67mins
  • 8Gündogan
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forMahrezat 61'minutes
  • 21Torres
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 7Sterling
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 69Doyle
  • 80Palmer

Arsenal

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Leno
  • 17Cédric SoaresBooked at 24mins
  • 21Chambers
  • 16Holding
  • 31KolasinacBooked at 28mins
  • 3Tierney
  • 7SakaSubstituted forElnenyat 45'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 71'minutes
  • 34XhakaBooked at 35mins
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14AubameyangSubstituted forLacazetteat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Lacazette
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 20Tavares
  • 22Marí
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny
  • 32Ramsdale
  • 33Okonkwo
  • 35Martinelli
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
52,276

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home25
Away1
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home14
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 5, Arsenal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 5, Arsenal 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Bernd Leno.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a through ball.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  7. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

  10. Post update

    Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Calum Chambers.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 5, Arsenal 0. Ferran Torres (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rúben Dias with a cross following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City320110196
2West Ham22008356
3Chelsea22005056
4Liverpool22005056
5Brighton22004136
6Tottenham22002026
7Man Utd21106244
8Everton21105324
9Brentford21102024
10Aston Villa21014313
11Watford210134-13
12Leicester210124-23
13Southampton201124-21
14Crystal Palace201103-31
15Leeds201137-41
16Wolves200202-20
17Burnley200214-30
18Newcastle200226-40
19Norwich200208-80
20Arsenal300309-90
View full Premier League table

