Match ends, Manchester City 5, Arsenal 0.
Ten-man Arsenal were completely outplayed by Manchester City as they slumped to the bottom of the Premier League.
It is the first time since 1954 that the Gunners have lost their three opening games of the league season and this match was effectively over by half-time.
City captain Ilkay Gundogan and striker Ferran Torres scored in the first 12 minutes and any hope Arsenal had of an unlikely comeback was ended when midfielder Granit Xhaka was sent off for lunging into a challenge on Joao Cancelo.
A trademark teasing run from £100m man Jack Grealish set up Gabriel Jesus for an easy third just before the break, then Rodri guided home a fourth from 20 yards just after it.
Such was his side's total control that City manager Pep Guardiola had used all three substitutes within 16 minutes of the second half starting. It turned into an extended keep-ball session for the hosts, who finished off the rout with Torres' second six minutes from time.
Guardiola's counterpart and former assistant Mikel Arteta looked shell-shocked in the other technical area as Raheem Sterling - twice - Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez wasted opportunities to increase the margin of victory still further.
By the end, Arsenal had managed a single shot - off target - and 19% possession. They are still to score in the Premier League this season and immediately after the international break play Norwich, the team they replaced at the foot of the table.
No Kane, no Ronaldo, no problem
After being forced to abandon their hopes of prising Harry Kane out of Tottenham and opting not to pursue a deal for Manchester United-bound Cristiano Ronaldo, it appears Guardiola will attack the new season without an orthodox number nine.
If his side continue to meet opponents as accommodating as Arsenal, there will be no problem.
The Gunners defence was so flimsy, it scarcely did justice to their status as a Premier League outfit.
City's opener looked good on the eye. But there was no challenge on Bernardo Silva as he strode through the visitors' midfield, no effective closing down of Jesus as he lined up his cross and barely a challenge on Gundogan - hardly the greatest physical threat - as he rose at the far post. Add in Bernd Leno's weak attempt to keep the ball out of his goal and it summed up everything that is wrong about the visitors.
At one point, Ederson stood for fully 10 seconds, not moving, as he decided where to aim his clearance. Eventually Emile Smith-Rowe closed the Brazilian down and forced him to do something.
Perhaps he was a little bored. Earlier, he had delayed for so long an intended pass from his own goal-line that Smith-Rowe almost nicked the ball but could only watch as it ricocheted off him and narrowly wide of the far post. That was as close as Arsenal came to scoring.
In his programme notes Guardiola proclaimed this would be a 'tough game' for his team. By the end, it was City's biggest ever win against the Gunners and their third successive 5-0 home win in the league.
More to follow.
- Follow live text and radio coverage of Saturday's Premier League action
- Everything you need to know about Manchester City, all in one place
- Everything you need to know about Arsenal, all in one place
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number21Player nameTorresAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
7.69
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number11Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
6.98
Arsenal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLenoAverage rating
3.16
- Squad number17Player nameCédric SoaresAverage rating
2.37
- Squad number21Player nameChambersAverage rating
2.32
- Squad number16Player nameHoldingAverage rating
2.49
- Squad number31Player nameKolasinacAverage rating
2.34
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
3.08
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
2.21
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
3.27
- Squad number14Player nameAubameyangAverage rating
2.78
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameLacazetteAverage rating
2.55
- Squad number15Player nameMaitland-NilesAverage rating
2.51
- Squad number25Player nameMohamed ElnenyAverage rating
2.58
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2WalkerSubstituted forZinchenkoat 45'minutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 14Laporte
- 27Cancelo
- 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forSterlingat 58'minutes
- 16RodriBooked at 67mins
- 8Gündogan
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forMahrezat 61'minutes
- 21Torres
- 10Grealish
Substitutes
- 5Stones
- 6Aké
- 7Sterling
- 11Zinchenko
- 13Steffen
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Mahrez
- 69Doyle
- 80Palmer
Arsenal
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Leno
- 17Cédric SoaresBooked at 24mins
- 21Chambers
- 16Holding
- 31KolasinacBooked at 28mins
- 3Tierney
- 7SakaSubstituted forElnenyat 45'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 71'minutes
- 34XhakaBooked at 35mins
- 10Smith Rowe
- 14AubameyangSubstituted forLacazetteat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Lacazette
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 20Tavares
- 22Marí
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 25Elneny
- 32Ramsdale
- 33Okonkwo
- 35Martinelli
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 52,276
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home14
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 5, Arsenal 0.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
Post update
Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).
Post update
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).
Post update
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 5, Arsenal 0. Ferran Torres (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rúben Dias with a cross following a corner.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment