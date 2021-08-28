Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal went down to 10 men in the first half after Xhaka was dismissed for a tackle on Joao Cancelo

Ten-man Arsenal were completely outplayed by Manchester City as they slumped to the bottom of the Premier League.

It is the first time since 1954 that the Gunners have lost their three opening games of the league season and this match was effectively over by half-time.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan and striker Ferran Torres scored in the first 12 minutes and any hope Arsenal had of an unlikely comeback was ended when midfielder Granit Xhaka was sent off for lunging into a challenge on Joao Cancelo.

A trademark teasing run from £100m man Jack Grealish set up Gabriel Jesus for an easy third just before the break, then Rodri guided home a fourth from 20 yards just after it.

Such was his side's total control that City manager Pep Guardiola had used all three substitutes within 16 minutes of the second half starting. It turned into an extended keep-ball session for the hosts, who finished off the rout with Torres' second six minutes from time.

Guardiola's counterpart and former assistant Mikel Arteta looked shell-shocked in the other technical area as Raheem Sterling - twice - Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez wasted opportunities to increase the margin of victory still further.

By the end, Arsenal had managed a single shot - off target - and 19% possession. They are still to score in the Premier League this season and immediately after the international break play Norwich, the team they replaced at the foot of the table.

No Kane, no Ronaldo, no problem

After being forced to abandon their hopes of prising Harry Kane out of Tottenham and opting not to pursue a deal for Manchester United-bound Cristiano Ronaldo, it appears Guardiola will attack the new season without an orthodox number nine.

If his side continue to meet opponents as accommodating as Arsenal, there will be no problem.

The Gunners defence was so flimsy, it scarcely did justice to their status as a Premier League outfit.

City's opener looked good on the eye. But there was no challenge on Bernardo Silva as he strode through the visitors' midfield, no effective closing down of Jesus as he lined up his cross and barely a challenge on Gundogan - hardly the greatest physical threat - as he rose at the far post. Add in Bernd Leno's weak attempt to keep the ball out of his goal and it summed up everything that is wrong about the visitors.

At one point, Ederson stood for fully 10 seconds, not moving, as he decided where to aim his clearance. Eventually Emile Smith-Rowe closed the Brazilian down and forced him to do something.

Perhaps he was a little bored. Earlier, he had delayed for so long an intended pass from his own goal-line that Smith-Rowe almost nicked the ball but could only watch as it ricocheted off him and narrowly wide of the far post. That was as close as Arsenal came to scoring.

In his programme notes Guardiola proclaimed this would be a 'tough game' for his team. By the end, it was City's biggest ever win against the Gunners and their third successive 5-0 home win in the league.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 3 Rúben Dias 14 Laporte 27 Cancelo 20 Bernardo Silva 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 9 Gabriel Jesus 21 Torres 10 Grealish 31 Ederson

2 Walker Substituted for Zinchenko at 45' minutes

3 Rúben Dias

14 Laporte

27 Cancelo

20 Bernardo Silva Substituted for Sterling at 58' minutes

16 Rodri Booked at 67mins

8 Gündogan

9 Gabriel Jesus Substituted for Mahrez at 61' minutes

21 Torres

10 Grealish Substitutes 5 Stones

6 Aké

7 Sterling

11 Zinchenko

13 Steffen

25 Fernandinho

26 Mahrez

69 Doyle

80 Palmer Arsenal Formation 5-4-1 1 Leno 17 Cédric Soares 21 Chambers 16 Holding 31 Kolasinac 3 Tierney 7 Saka 8 Ødegaard 34 Xhaka 10 Smith Rowe 14 Aubameyang 1 Leno

17 Cédric Soares Booked at 24mins

21 Chambers

16 Holding

31 Kolasinac Booked at 28mins

3 Tierney

7 Saka Substituted for Elneny at 45' minutes

8 Ødegaard Substituted for Maitland-Niles at 71' minutes

34 Xhaka Booked at 35mins

10 Smith Rowe

14 Aubameyang Substituted for Lacazette at 59' minutes Substitutes 9 Lacazette

15 Maitland-Niles

20 Tavares

22 Marí

23 Sambi Lokonga

25 Elneny

32 Ramsdale

33 Okonkwo

35 Martinelli Referee: Martin Atkinson Attendance: 52,276 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 5, Arsenal 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 5, Arsenal 0. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Bernd Leno. Post update Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a through ball. Post update Offside, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling. Post update Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal). Post update Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City). Post update Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish. Post update Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Calum Chambers. Post update Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester City 5, Arsenal 0. Ferran Torres (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kieran Tierney. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a through ball. Post update Attempt missed. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rúben Dias with a cross following a corner. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward