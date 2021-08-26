Premier League
Man CityManchester City12:30ArsenalArsenal
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Arsenal

Pep Guardiola on the touchline against Tottenham Hotspur
Pep Guardiola announced this week that he plans to leave Manchester City when his contract expires in 2023

TEAM NEWS

Kevin de Bruyne is expected to be unavailable for Manchester City after being left out of Belgium's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Phil Foden continues to recover from an ankle injury and remains absent.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka hurt his knee in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over West Brom and is a doubt.

Gabriel has returned to training following a knee injury, but Ben White and Alex Runarsson are likely to miss out after recent positive Covid tests.

Raheem Sterling has five goals and two assists in his last six appearances against Arsenal

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against Arsenal (W9, D2).
  • Arsenal could lose their ninth consecutive Premier League game against Manchester City, which would set a new record for their longest top-flight losing streak against a single opponent.
  • The Gunners have scored just once in their last seven league matches against City - a Laurent Koscielny goal in a 3-1 defeat in February 2019.

Manchester City

  • Defeat against Arsenal would see Manchester City become the first reigning champions since Blackburn Rovers in 1995-96 to lose at least two of their opening three Premier League matches.
  • City have not lost two of their opening three league fixtures since the 2004-05 season.
  • Pep Guardiola's side have won their last two home games 5-0 - they could win three consecutive Premier League home matches by five goals or more for the second time, having also done so in 2017. The only other team to do so were Chelsea in 2010.
  • City's next goal from the penalty spot will be their 100th in the Premier League.
  • Raheem Sterling has scored in each of his last four appearances against Arsenal.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal could lose their opening three fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since the 1954-55 season.
  • The Gunners await their first Premier League goal of 2021-22 - if they are unable to net on Saturday it will be just the third time in their history they have failed to score in their opening three matches of a league campaign.
  • Nicolas Pepe has scored four of Arsenal's last five goals in the Premier League, including each of the last three.
  • Bernd Leno is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance for the Gunners. He has kept 24 clean sheets in his previous 99 games - the five other Arsenal keepers to make a century of appearances in the competition all had at least 38 clean sheets when they reached the milestone.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham22008356
2Chelsea22005056
3Liverpool22005056
4Brighton22004136
5Tottenham22002026
6Man Utd21106244
7Everton21105324
8Brentford21102024
9Man City21015143
10Aston Villa21014313
11Watford210134-13
12Leicester210124-23
13Southampton201124-21
14Crystal Palace201103-31
15Leeds201137-41
16Wolves200202-20
17Burnley200214-30
18Newcastle200226-40
19Arsenal200204-40
20Norwich200208-80
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

