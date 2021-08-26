Manchester City v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pep Guardiola announced this week that he plans to leave Manchester City when his contract expires in 2023

TEAM NEWS

Kevin de Bruyne is expected to be unavailable for Manchester City after being left out of Belgium's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Phil Foden continues to recover from an ankle injury and remains absent.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka hurt his knee in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over West Brom and is a doubt.

Gabriel has returned to training following a knee injury, but Ben White and Alex Runarsson are likely to miss out after recent positive Covid tests.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against Arsenal (W9, D2).

Arsenal could lose their ninth consecutive Premier League game against Manchester City, which would set a new record for their longest top-flight losing streak against a single opponent.

The Gunners have scored just once in their last seven league matches against City - a Laurent Koscielny goal in a 3-1 defeat in February 2019.

Manchester City

Defeat against Arsenal would see Manchester City become the first reigning champions since Blackburn Rovers in 1995-96 to lose at least two of their opening three Premier League matches.

City have not lost two of their opening three league fixtures since the 2004-05 season.

Pep Guardiola's side have won their last two home games 5-0 - they could win three consecutive Premier League home matches by five goals or more for the second time, having also done so in 2017. The only other team to do so were Chelsea in 2010.

City's next goal from the penalty spot will be their 100th in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling has scored in each of his last four appearances against Arsenal.

Arsenal

Arsenal could lose their opening three fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since the 1954-55 season.

The Gunners await their first Premier League goal of 2021-22 - if they are unable to net on Saturday it will be just the third time in their history they have failed to score in their opening three matches of a league campaign.

Nicolas Pepe has scored four of Arsenal's last five goals in the Premier League, including each of the last three.

Bernd Leno is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance for the Gunners. He has kept 24 clean sheets in his previous 99 games - the five other Arsenal keepers to make a century of appearances in the competition all had at least 38 clean sheets when they reached the milestone.

My Manchester City XI Choose your Manchester City starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Arsenal XI Choose your Arsenal formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team