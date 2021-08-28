Match ends, Norwich City 1, Leicester City 2.
Marc Albrighton's winner gave Leicester City victory at Carrow Road, leaving Norwich City still without a point after Kenny McLean's equaliser was disallowed.
The Canaries fell behind early on after Jamie Vardy took advantage of a mistake by on-loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.
The hosts levelled through Teemu Pukki's penalty just before the break but Albrighton's shot, which deflected off Williams, restored Leicester's lead.
McLean looked to have equalised soon after, but Todd Cantwell was ruled offside to leave Norwich one place above Arsenal at the foot of the Premier League.
Norwich were celebrating their second equaliser, a powerful header from the recalled McLean, but were denied their moment when a VAR check revealed Cantwell was offside in front of Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Daniel Farke's side rallied late on and, deep into stoppage time, substitute Adam Idah stabbed a close-range shot wide.
Arsenal's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City earlier on, coupled with Pukki's goal - Norwich's first of the league season - moved the Canaries off the bottom of the table after three games.
More to follow
Player of the match
VardyJamie Vardy
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 21Williams
- 20Lees-MelouBooked at 25minsSubstituted forRuppat 73'minutes
- 8GilmourSubstituted forIdahat 79'minutes
- 23McLean
- 14CantwellBooked at 82mins
- 22PukkiSubstituted forSargentat 73'minutes
- 17Rashica
Substitutes
- 6Zimmermann
- 7Rupp
- 10Dowell
- 19Sørensen
- 24Sargent
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 35Idah
- 44Omobamidele
Leicester
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Schmeichel
- 21Ricardo PereiraSubstituted forCastagneat 11'minutes
- 18Amartey
- 4Söyüncü
- 33Thomas
- 11AlbrightonBooked at 69mins
- 25Ndidi
- 8Tielemans
- 7BarnesSubstituted forIheanachoat 67'minutes
- 9Vardy
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 20Choudhury
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 26Praet
- 27Castagne
- 29Daka
- 35Jakupovic
- 42Soumaré
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 26,765
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Leicester City 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
Post update
Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Post update
Adam Idah (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Todd Cantwell (Norwich City).
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
Post update
Hand ball by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaces James Maddison.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Max Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City.
