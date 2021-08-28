Premier League
NorwichNorwich City1LeicesterLeicester City2

Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City: Albrighton gives Foxes win

By Tim OscroftBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marc Albrighton
Marc Albrighton's goal was just his fourth in the league in the last three years

Marc Albrighton's winner gave Leicester City victory at Carrow Road, leaving Norwich City still without a point after Kenny McLean's equaliser was disallowed.

The Canaries fell behind early on after Jamie Vardy took advantage of a mistake by on-loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.

The hosts levelled through Teemu Pukki's penalty just before the break but Albrighton's shot, which deflected off Williams, restored Leicester's lead.

McLean looked to have equalised soon after, but Todd Cantwell was ruled offside to leave Norwich one place above Arsenal at the foot of the Premier League.

Norwich were celebrating their second equaliser, a powerful header from the recalled McLean, but were denied their moment when a VAR check revealed Cantwell was offside in front of Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Daniel Farke's side rallied late on and, deep into stoppage time, substitute Adam Idah stabbed a close-range shot wide.

Arsenal's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City earlier on, coupled with Pukki's goal - Norwich's first of the league season - moved the Canaries off the bottom of the table after three games.

Player of the match

VardyJamie Vardy

with an average of 8.00

Norwich City

  1. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    6.80

  2. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    6.78

  3. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    6.78

  4. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number35Player nameIdah
    Average rating

    5.88

  7. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    5.88

  8. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    5.88

  9. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    5.78

  10. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    5.55

  11. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    5.43

  12. Squad number14Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    5.43

  13. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    5.33

  14. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    5.33

Leicester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    8.00

  2. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    7.91

  3. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    7.56

  4. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    7.33

  5. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    7.14

  6. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    7.13

  7. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    7.00

  8. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    7.00

  9. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    6.67

  10. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    6.40

  11. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    6.30

  12. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    6.11

  13. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    6.00

  14. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    5.45

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21Williams
  • 20Lees-MelouBooked at 25minsSubstituted forRuppat 73'minutes
  • 8GilmourSubstituted forIdahat 79'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 14CantwellBooked at 82mins
  • 22PukkiSubstituted forSargentat 73'minutes
  • 17Rashica

Substitutes

  • 6Zimmermann
  • 7Rupp
  • 10Dowell
  • 19Sørensen
  • 24Sargent
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 35Idah
  • 44Omobamidele

Leicester

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo PereiraSubstituted forCastagneat 11'minutes
  • 18Amartey
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33Thomas
  • 11AlbrightonBooked at 69mins
  • 25Ndidi
  • 8Tielemans
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forIheanachoat 67'minutes
  • 9Vardy
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 20Choudhury
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 26Praet
  • 27Castagne
  • 29Daka
  • 35Jakupovic
  • 42Soumaré
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
26,765

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 1, Leicester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Leicester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  10. Post update

    Adam Idah (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Todd Cantwell (Norwich City).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaces James Maddison.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Max Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  19. Booking

    Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City.

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by John Leicester, today at 17:28

    HARD LUCK NORWICH....

    At least you have A-GIMME game next-up for your first points of the season.

  • Comment posted by Bramidan, today at 17:27

    The thing is there always whipping boys in the a premier League, it demonstrates the gap between PL and Championship. Norwich not good enough and despite 1 goal today they won't be able to score goals.

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 17:26

    All about points on the board which is what we got today good bounce back from West Ham showing credit where it’s due well done City .

  • Comment posted by John Leicester, today at 17:23

    POOR Söyüncü

    NEVER A PENALTY... JUST an incompetent referee and var responding to pressure from the Norwich fans (Fair play to them).

    BUT Söyüncü WILL BACK!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by trewo, today at 17:23

    Norwich's next Premier League game looks easy.

  • Comment posted by Jobyfox, today at 17:22

    Leicester just aren't clicking yet - but a win is a win I suppose.

    Seriously need a defender or two to get fit and for those on the pitch to stop getting injured.

  • Comment posted by truckered1959, today at 17:21

    3pts = 3pts. ... much appreciated. Thankyou .

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 17:21

    I know Norwich fans are sort of accepting of their club’s situation, but I can only see your team yo-yoing from the PL & Championship in the next decade or so. I also can see another repeat of a few years ago sadly with a very low points tally & bottom of the league.

    • Reply posted by Rumplestiltskin, today at 17:25

      Rumplestiltskin replied:
      It's a successful recipe from a competent cook

  • Comment posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 17:19

    Doing a Leicester...living off the bawsack of a billionaire, while trying to claim otherwise.
    Spending £100m on a training ground, then trying to perpetuate the myth that you don't spend money.
    Winning the glorified friendly that is the Community Shield, then claiming it's actually a major honour...then celebrating by spraying champagne as if they'd just won the Champions League.
    Cringe 🙈

    • Reply posted by Billy, today at 17:21

      Billy replied:
      You okay hun

  • Comment posted by DavidHankey, today at 17:19

    You can only get 3 points from a match and the 2016 EPL Champions did exactly that.

  • Comment posted by Rumplestiltskin, today at 17:18

    Up to 19th, we'll take that

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 17:17

    Wrong result, should have been 2-2

  • Comment posted by Tick in the box, today at 17:17

    Great to see Rashica & Sargent performing just as well at Norwich as they did with the team in Germany (Werder Bremen) that they helped to relegate. Looking forward to seeing them in the championship where they belong.

    • Reply posted by Rumplestiltskin, today at 17:21

      Rumplestiltskin replied:
      Rather be there than 21st in the third division

  • Comment posted by Wolsey, today at 17:15

    As nice a club as Norwich undoubtedly are....is there any point them being in the PL?

    • Reply posted by Sometimes, today at 17:21

      Sometimes replied:
      Probably not - but then the top teams will only be able to play with themselves.

  • Comment posted by nick, today at 17:15

    slow start to the season...... polar opposite of the last 2 seasons, who knows leicester might have a strong finish for a change?.

  • Comment posted by Don-t tell him Pike, today at 17:15

    Good ugly win for Leicester team who are not quite clicking yet. Also, 5 minute VAR check resulting in the wrong decision.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 17:14

    Vital goal for Norwich in their battle to stay above Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:14

    Brendan needs to be careful. Soumare and Daka will not be content with the bench for very long.

    • Reply posted by RushTheFox, today at 17:27

      RushTheFox replied:
      Agreed, sometimes our midfield looks a bit weak when they need to fight more. Soumare will offer exactly that and means Tielemans can be rested later into games more often

  • Comment posted by Dirkster, today at 17:14

    Leicester had 6 defenders out before kick off. After 15 mins that increased to 7 defenders. Still got the 3 points.

    Great result for The Foxes considering.

    • Reply posted by John Leicester, today at 17:16

      John Leicester replied:
      We're not LIVERPOOL fans

      Injuries... against poor Norwich....

      We were CRAP again

  • Comment posted by John Leicester, today at 17:14

    FOOTBALL HORRIBILIS

    Our TACTICS and Set-Up is conducive to negative football.
    What a STRUGGLE that was again today

    If you think the WEST HAM defeat was bad.....

    MANCHESTER CITY are going to have a field-day with us

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham321010557
2Everton32107347
3Man City320110196
4Chelsea22005056
5Liverpool22005056
6Tottenham22002026
7Brighton32014316
8Leicester320145-16
9Brentford31203125
10Man Utd21106244
11Aston Villa31115414
12Watford210134-13
13Southampton302146-22
14Crystal Palace302125-32
15Newcastle301248-41
16Leeds201137-41
17Wolves200202-20
18Burnley200214-30
19Norwich3003110-90
20Arsenal300309-90
View full Premier League table

