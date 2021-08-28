Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marc Albrighton's goal was just his fourth in the league in the last three years

Marc Albrighton's winner gave Leicester City victory at Carrow Road, leaving Norwich City still without a point after Kenny McLean's equaliser was disallowed.

The Canaries fell behind early on after Jamie Vardy took advantage of a mistake by on-loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.

The hosts levelled through Teemu Pukki's penalty just before the break but Albrighton's shot, which deflected off Williams, restored Leicester's lead.

McLean looked to have equalised soon after, but Todd Cantwell was ruled offside to leave Norwich one place above Arsenal at the foot of the Premier League.

Norwich were celebrating their second equaliser, a powerful header from the recalled McLean, but were denied their moment when a VAR check revealed Cantwell was offside in front of Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Daniel Farke's side rallied late on and, deep into stoppage time, substitute Adam Idah stabbed a close-range shot wide.

Arsenal's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City earlier on, coupled with Pukki's goal - Norwich's first of the league season - moved the Canaries off the bottom of the table after three games.

Player of the match Vardy Jamie Vardy with an average of 8.00 Norwich Norwich City Norwich City

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City Norwich City Avg Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 6.80 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 6.78 Squad number 8 Player name Gilmour Average rating 6.78 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 6.00 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 6.00 Squad number 35 Player name Idah Average rating 5.88 Squad number 7 Player name Rupp Average rating 5.88 Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 5.88 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 5.78 Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 5.55 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 5.43 Squad number 14 Player name Cantwell Average rating 5.43 Squad number 4 Player name Gibson Average rating 5.33 Squad number 24 Player name Sargent Average rating 5.33 Leicester City Avg Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 8.00 Squad number 11 Player name Albrighton Average rating 7.91 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 7.56 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 7.33 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 7.14 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 7.13 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 7.00 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 7.00 Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 6.67 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 6.40 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 6.30 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 6.11 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 6.00 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 5.45

