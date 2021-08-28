Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Brentford 1.
Aston Villa and Brentford played out a fast and frenetic Premier League draw at a rowdy Villa Park.
Both sets of supporters created a terrific atmosphere in glorious conditions and although there was plenty of energy and endeavour on show, the two sides struggled to create many clear cut opportunities.
Brentford went ahead after just seven minutes when Ivan Toney thumped a finish high into the net, but Argentine Emiliano Buendia levelled just five minutes later with a beautifully-guided strike into the corner.
The Bees thought they had retaken the lead before half-time but Sergi Canos had a goal ruled out after nicking the ball away from keeper Emiliano Martinez, who had thrown the ball up into the air for a quick kick away and was deemed to still be in possession.
The second half was a stop-start affair with no real flow to the game.
Villa substitute Ollie Watkins could have won it with two chances deep in injury-time against his old club, but his header and low drive were both kept out by David Raya.
Ultimately a point apiece was a fair result, with Brentford remaining unbeaten since achieving promotion to the top-flight.
Lots of battle, lacking in quality
Dean Smith managed Brentford between November 2015 and October 2018 before joining Villa and complimented his former side for their "deserved" promotion to the Premier League.
Thomas Frank's men have adjusted well to life in the top tier, picking up a victory against Arsenal in their opening game and back-to-back draws away at Crystal Palace and Villa, as the Bees stretched their unbeaten run to 15 league and play-off matches.
Smith mentioned in his programme notes how he was "blown away" by the atmosphere generated in the opening home game, but a raucous home crowd were silenced after just seven minutes.
Brentford striker Toney was the Championship's top scorer last season with 31 goals and is now off the mark in the top-flight, converting confidently from Pontus Jansson's clever flick-on.
But the home supporters found their voices again soon after as Villa's £33m record signing Buendia curled home his first goal for the club, the first that Brentford had conceded this season.
Visiting goalkeeper Raya made a sharp, reflex save to deny Danny Ings from close range and also kept out Axel Tuanzebe flicked header.
At the other end, Brentford should have gone in front again but Rico Henry dragged his shot wide from eight yards out, their only real chance of note after scoring.
With eight minutes of injury-time added on, former Bees striker Watkins missed two opportunities to snatch all three points.
Player of the match
ToneyIvan Toney
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number16Player nameTuanzebeAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number21Player nameEl GhaziAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number33Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number3Player nameTargettAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number19Player nameNakambaAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number30Player nameHauseAverage rating
5.51
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number20Player nameAjerAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number14Player nameGhoddosAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
6.14
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Martínez
- 2CashBooked at 61mins
- 4KonsaSubstituted forHauseat 89'minutes
- 16Tuanzebe
- 3Targett
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 10Buendía
- 33ChukwuemekaSubstituted forNakambaat 63'minutes
- 18YoungSubstituted forWatkinsat 79'minutes
- 21El GhaziBooked at 50mins
- 20IngsBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 11Watkins
- 12Steer
- 14Hourihane
- 19Nakamba
- 24Guilbert
- 30Hause
- 32Philogene-Bidace
- 35Archer
- 40Ramsey
Brentford
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Raya
- 20Ajer
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 7Canós
- 6NørgaardBooked at 60mins
- 27JaneltBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBaptisteat 89'minutes
- 3Henry
- 14GhoddosSubstituted forWissaat 66'minutes
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forJensenat 80'minutes
- 17ToneyBooked at 52mins
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 8Jensen
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 21Dervisoglu
- 26Baptiste
- 28Bidstrup
- 36Stevens
- 40Fernández
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 42,045
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Brentford 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Brentford. David Raya tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside.
Post update
Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa).
Post update
Offside, Brentford. David Raya tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.
Post update
Pontus Jansson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Shandon Baptiste replaces Vitaly Janelt.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Kortney Hause replaces Ezri Konsa because of an injury.
Post update
Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Axel Tuanzebe.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Bryan Mbeumo.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Post update
Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Buendia's goal was superb. Villa will be formidable when Ollie - rightly applauded by Bees - and Bailey are fit.
5pts from 3, two away ganes in them. Brevtfurd performing at PL level is joyous to watch!
Unlucky there. 2 points dropped.
Tho....Raya and Canos are not really Premier league players. First is liability , worse than Bentley. Vide that goal against Hull despite the win 5:1 , second can turn games from 3:1 down to 5:3 against Brewers but most of the games is like a headless horseman. Surprised Brentford have kept these two as they are not PL players.
You will be closer to the bottom 4 than top 4.
Told you many times last season, one man team and now he is gone you look clueless.
Brentford are a poor man's Crystal Palace. Their only tactics are muscle and diving.
Still, Brentford weren't the worst thing on the pitch because Peter Bankes was there.