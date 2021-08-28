Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa1BrentfordBrentford1

Aston Villa v Brentford: Ivan Toney and Emiliano Buendia score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Villa Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Emiliano Buendia
Club record signing Emiliano Buendia scored his first goal for Aston Villa

Aston Villa and Brentford played out a fast and frenetic Premier League draw at a rowdy Villa Park.

Both sets of supporters created a terrific atmosphere in glorious conditions and although there was plenty of energy and endeavour on show, the two sides struggled to create many clear cut opportunities.

Brentford went ahead after just seven minutes when Ivan Toney thumped a finish high into the net, but Argentine Emiliano Buendia levelled just five minutes later with a beautifully-guided strike into the corner.

The Bees thought they had retaken the lead before half-time but Sergi Canos had a goal ruled out after nicking the ball away from keeper Emiliano Martinez, who had thrown the ball up into the air for a quick kick away and was deemed to still be in possession.

The second half was a stop-start affair with no real flow to the game.

Villa substitute Ollie Watkins could have won it with two chances deep in injury-time against his old club, but his header and low drive were both kept out by David Raya.

Ultimately a point apiece was a fair result, with Brentford remaining unbeaten since achieving promotion to the top-flight.

Lots of battle, lacking in quality

Dean Smith managed Brentford between November 2015 and October 2018 before joining Villa and complimented his former side for their "deserved" promotion to the Premier League.

Thomas Frank's men have adjusted well to life in the top tier, picking up a victory against Arsenal in their opening game and back-to-back draws away at Crystal Palace and Villa, as the Bees stretched their unbeaten run to 15 league and play-off matches.

Smith mentioned in his programme notes how he was "blown away" by the atmosphere generated in the opening home game, but a raucous home crowd were silenced after just seven minutes.

Brentford striker Toney was the Championship's top scorer last season with 31 goals and is now off the mark in the top-flight, converting confidently from Pontus Jansson's clever flick-on.

But the home supporters found their voices again soon after as Villa's £33m record signing Buendia curled home his first goal for the club, the first that Brentford had conceded this season.

Visiting goalkeeper Raya made a sharp, reflex save to deny Danny Ings from close range and also kept out Axel Tuanzebe flicked header.

At the other end, Brentford should have gone in front again but Rico Henry dragged his shot wide from eight yards out, their only real chance of note after scoring.

With eight minutes of injury-time added on, former Bees striker Watkins missed two opportunities to snatch all three points.

Player of the match

ToneyIvan Toney

with an average of 7.79

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    6.69

  2. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.65

  3. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    6.17

  4. Squad number16Player nameTuanzebe
    Average rating

    6.11

  5. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.10

  6. Squad number21Player nameEl Ghazi
    Average rating

    6.05

  7. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    6.03

  8. Squad number33Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    5.97

  9. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    5.93

  10. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    5.88

  11. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    5.85

  12. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    5.84

  13. Squad number19Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    5.51

  14. Squad number30Player nameHause
    Average rating

    5.51

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    7.79

  2. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    6.92

  3. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    6.90

  4. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    6.87

  5. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    6.84

  6. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    6.83

  7. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    6.80

  8. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    6.74

  9. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    6.72

  10. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    6.70

  11. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    6.67

  12. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    6.67

  13. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    6.64

  14. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    6.14

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Martínez
  • 2CashBooked at 61mins
  • 4KonsaSubstituted forHauseat 89'minutes
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 3Targett
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 10Buendía
  • 33ChukwuemekaSubstituted forNakambaat 63'minutes
  • 18YoungSubstituted forWatkinsat 79'minutes
  • 21El GhaziBooked at 50mins
  • 20IngsBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 11Watkins
  • 12Steer
  • 14Hourihane
  • 19Nakamba
  • 24Guilbert
  • 30Hause
  • 32Philogene-Bidace
  • 35Archer
  • 40Ramsey

Brentford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7Canós
  • 6NørgaardBooked at 60mins
  • 27JaneltBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBaptisteat 89'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 14GhoddosSubstituted forWissaat 66'minutes
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forJensenat 80'minutes
  • 17ToneyBooked at 52mins

Substitutes

  • 2Thompson
  • 8Jensen
  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 21Dervisoglu
  • 26Baptiste
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 36Stevens
  • 40Fernández
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
42,045

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Brentford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Brentford 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. David Raya tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. David Raya tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Pontus Jansson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Shandon Baptiste replaces Vitaly Janelt.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Kortney Hause replaces Ezri Konsa because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Axel Tuanzebe.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Bryan Mbeumo.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  20. Post update

    Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 17:27

    No wonder the bookies are saying Villa will go down after performances like that. A truly awful effort. They need to use the Grealish money to buy someone like Ronaldo or Kane otherwise they’re going straight down to the championship. But will they want to live in Birmingham? Doubt it.

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:26

    Please tell me Toney can play for England!

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 17:23

    Canos threw himself at al ghazi and then rolled around like he had been shot. Pathetic simulation. Where was the booking ??

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 17:20

    Ghoddos was superb. Bite and guile. The team worked their socks off. Well earned away point! Proud of the boys!

    Buendia's goal was superb. Villa will be formidable when Ollie - rightly applauded by Bees - and Bailey are fit.

    5pts from 3, two away ganes in them. Brevtfurd performing at PL level is joyous to watch!

    • Reply posted by Wolsey, today at 17:23

      Wolsey replied:
      Don't blink.....or you'll miss being relegated.

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 17:19

    2 good sides, Villa will be fine in the top half of the table & Brentford will fight for every point with their attacking style of football. IF they go down it will be on the final day & I can see them getting no less then 38-40 points. Think it may be a high points tally to stay up this year.

    • Reply posted by Wolsey, today at 17:24

      Wolsey replied:
      'Two good sides'.....how deluded are you?

  • Comment posted by Elarbee, today at 17:16

    Chuffed for the goalscorer - probably the highest note hit by Tony! Toni! Tone! since 1997...

  • Comment posted by philip, today at 17:12

    Brentford simply just Buzzzzzzzzzzzzzing. Another good result. Great addition to the epl

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, today at 17:09

    Not another London team in PL.The benefit of being based in the capital.

    • Reply posted by The Trawling Troll, today at 17:27

      The Trawling Troll replied:
      Technically they are not in London. They are in Middlesex but, people class them as a London club. What benefit do you refer to?

  • Comment posted by Mr_Zurkon, today at 17:08

    Refereeing was a disgrace today. So inconsistent.

    • Reply posted by WSV, today at 17:12

      WSV replied:
      I think Peter Bankes just guesses. Absolutely hopeless.

  • Comment posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 17:06

    Bees still unbeaten! Wonderful news for us neutrals! Long may it continue!

  • Comment posted by that swashbuckling polander of garwolin, today at 17:05

    Brentford should have won.
    Unlucky there. 2 points dropped.
    Tho....Raya and Canos are not really Premier league players. First is liability , worse than Bentley. Vide that goal against Hull despite the win 5:1 , second can turn games from 3:1 down to 5:3 against Brewers but most of the games is like a headless horseman. Surprised Brentford have kept these two as they are not PL players.

  • Comment posted by Villa82, today at 17:05

    With seven potential first team players missing and then Konsa going off, we did ok and should see as a point gained. With our best 11 out there it would probably have been a lot different.

    • Reply posted by no to everything, today at 17:10

      no to everything replied:
      Keep telling yourself that

  • Comment posted by Blue Tamsie, today at 17:04

    Dean Smith £200 million later still hasn't found a bigger club

    • Reply posted by Mr_Zurkon, today at 17:09

      Mr_Zurkon replied:
      what?

  • Comment posted by no to everything, today at 17:02

    More Brentford play more impressed I am.

    • Reply posted by no to everything, today at 17:09

      no to everything replied:
      Many thought Brentford would be goal practice for their teams, Brentford a breath of fresh air and keeping Premiership honest, also making a lot of so called top clubs silly with their wage bills, I can see soon the fanzines wearing Brentford shirts, been a Brentford supporter all my life, love what’s happening probably we are the best supporters as still not feeling entitled

  • Comment posted by DorsetTiger, today at 17:02

    Interesting that despite preseason predictions that all three promoted clubs would go straight back down, there still is a London club set to be relegated this season but it’s not The Bees…

  • Comment posted by Dudleywolf, today at 17:02

    Villa, signed a player from Norwich, a player from Saints and then told us all how they will be top 4.

    You will be closer to the bottom 4 than top 4.

    Told you many times last season, one man team and now he is gone you look clueless.

    • Reply posted by Old Villan, today at 17:09

      Old Villan replied:
      You just keep on selling your best players and it's League One for your lot.

  • Comment posted by Letsbeclear etc, today at 17:01

    What a great addition Brentford are to the Premier league. Non stop exciting football against a good Villa team.

    • Reply posted by Wolsey, today at 17:28

      Wolsey replied:
      Drivel.................................

  • Comment posted by Junction8M27, today at 17:01

    Well done Brentford .

  • Comment posted by WSV, today at 17:00

    Again, Villa still not firing on all cylinders, but then we are still missing a few and Ashley Young's playing. Good to see Ollie back again though. We should make a step up after the break when all are fit.

    Brentford are a poor man's Crystal Palace. Their only tactics are muscle and diving.

    Still, Brentford weren't the worst thing on the pitch because Peter Bankes was there.

    • Reply posted by no to everything, today at 17:05

      no to everything replied:
      Don’t mind being poor just so long as not losing