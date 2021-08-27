Aston Villa v Brentford

Ollie Watkins scored 49 goals in 143 games for Brentford before joining Aston Villa last year

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says striker Ollie Watkins, who has been nursing a bruised knee, will be fit to face his former side if he comes through training on Friday unscathed.

This game comes too soon for Bertrand Traore, Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Ethan Pinnock is available despite going off with an ankle problem in midweek.

Fellow defender Mads Bech Sorensen suffered a knee injury against Forest Green Rovers and may miss out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa had a good result against Newcastle last weekend and striker Danny Ings could be one of the signings of the season. If you keep him fit, he guarantees you goals.

You are going to miss Jack Grealish because he is an outstanding player but they signed players like Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey, who is rapid. Ings and Ollie Watkins work so hard and they should be looking to be somewhere around eighth this season.

Brentford beat Arsenal in their opening game and could easily have beaten Crystal Palace last time out. I saw lots of them in the Championship and they have a particular model of how they operate as a club. They have been successful at buying lower-level players, training them up and selling them on for more money.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Jungle's Tom McFarland

Dion Dublin also scored in his first three top-flight appearances for Villa after joining several months into the 1998-99 season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa are unbeaten in all six of their previous top-flight matches against Brentford (W5, D1), the last of which was a 2-0 win in London in February 1947.

The Bees have failed to win all seven of their league and cup games away to Villa (D5, L2), drawing their last four matches at Villa Park.

The Londoners have not lost any of the six most recent meetings (D3, D3), all of which came in the Championship between 2016 and 2019.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have netted two goals in each of their last five league games.

If they extend that run to six top-flight matches it will be their longest such streak since scoring at least twice in seven consecutive matches in October and November 1980.

Villa are the only side to have scored with all their shots on target in this season's Premier League, finding the net with all four efforts on goal.

Dean Smith's side could become the first team to be awarded a penalty in four consecutive Premier League matches since Arsenal in 2007.

Emiliano Martinez has kept a clean sheet in 40% of his Premier League appearances for the Villans (16/40), the best rate of any keeper with more than 10 starts for the club in the competition.

Brentford

Brentford are vying to become the third newly promoted side to keep clean sheets in their opening three Premier League games, following in the footsteps of Charlton in 1998-99 and Huddersfield in 2017-18.

Including play-off matches, they are unbeaten in 14 league matches (W7, D7), keeping a clean sheet in eight of the last 10.

Their most recent top-flight away goal was scored by Len Townsend in a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland on 24 May 1947.

The Bees' last away win in the top flight was a 2-1 victory at Leeds on 5 April 1947.

My Aston Villa XI Choose your Aston Villa formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brentford XI Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team