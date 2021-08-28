Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0EvertonEverton2

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Everton: Gray and Calvert-Lewin strike to extend Toffees' unbeaten start

By Matt GaultBBC Sport

England striker Calvert-Lewin scored his third goal - and second penalty - of the season
England striker Calvert-Lewin scored his third goal - and second penalty - of the season

Everton extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they produced a classy display to deservedly beat Brighton.

Demarai Gray opened the scoring with a fine individual effort four minutes before the break as the Toffees managed a first win at Brighton in five attempts stretching back to April 1983.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his third goal of the campaign from the spot, but only after Richarlison - who wanted to take the penalty - reluctantly gave up the ball.

Seamus Coleman won the penalty after the Everton captain was brought down by Brighton substitute Joel Veltman, and the Republic of Ireland right-back quickly asserted his authority when he convinced Richarlison to hand the ball over to England striker Calvert-Lewin, who converted from 12 yards for the second game in a row.

The result ends Brighton's 100% start to the season and leaves Everton second in the table, if only until the late game between Liverpool and Chelsea.

It was another positive performance from Everton, who have made an impressive start to life under new boss Rafael Benitez with two wins and a draw from three games -the first time the Spaniard has avoided defeat in his first three league games as a Premier League manager.

The Merseyside club also began the 2020-21 campaign in style with four straight wins under Carlo Ancelotti only to fail to win their next four, so Benitez will be keen to avoid a repeat of his predecessor's struggles after the international break.

Gray and Calvert-Lewin continue fine form

After a reasonably timid opening quarter, Everton began to open up the Brighton defence with regularity as the tireless Andros Townsend forced a save from Robert Sanchez before Abdoulaye Doucoure shot over after the Seagulls goalkeeper had gifted the ball to Townsend.

Gray made no such mistake, however, as the summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen got his second goal in as many games after surging past Adam Webster to send a low shot beyond Sanchez.

Everton could have doubled their lead just three minutes later, but Calvert-Lewin dragged his shot wide from a tight angle.

Thankfully for the visitors, the 24-year-old found his range to confidently smash his penalty past Sanchez and wrap up the points.

Setback for wounded Seagulls

Having put two past Burnley and Watford in their first two games, this was a disappointing setback for Brighton, who failed to click in attack.

The hosts managed only three shots on target, and while Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma looked sharp at times, Jordan Pickford was largely untroubled in the Everton goal, with Neal Maupay well-marshalled by the away side's defence.

The French striker had hoped to become the first player to score in each of Brighton's first three league games in a single campaign since Nicky Forster in 2008-09, but was unable to create a clear-cut chance up against a solid Everton defence.

After such a smooth start to the campaign, there will be plenty to ponder for Brighton boss Graham Potter before the return to action after the international break, with the Seagulls travelling to Brentford on Saturday, 11 September (15:00 BST), while Everton host Burnley two days later (20:00 BST).

Player of the match

GrayDemarai Gray

with an average of 8.22

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.24

  2. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.02

  3. Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    5.97

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    5.76

  5. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    5.73

  6. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    5.59

  7. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    5.58

  8. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    5.54

  9. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    5.54

  10. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    5.49

  11. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    5.41

  12. Squad number30Player nameRichards
    Average rating

    4.93

  13. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    4.92

  14. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    4.71

Everton

  1. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    8.22

  2. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    7.85

  3. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    7.77

  4. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    7.72

  5. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    7.66

  6. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    7.50

  7. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    7.48

  8. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    7.42

  9. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    7.40

  10. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    7.35

  11. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    7.33

  12. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    6.89

  13. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    6.84

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 4Webster
  • 24Duffy
  • 5Dunk
  • 13Groß
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forWelbeckat 59'minutes
  • 8BissoumaBooked at 61mins
  • 15ModerSubstituted forRichardsat 73'minutes
  • 11Trossard
  • 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forVeltmanat 45'minutes
  • 9Maupay

Substitutes

  • 7Connolly
  • 12Mwepu
  • 17Alzate
  • 18Welbeck
  • 19Zeqiri
  • 23Steele
  • 28Roberts
  • 30Richards
  • 34Veltman

Everton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1PickfordBooked at 83mins
  • 23Coleman
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 12Digne
  • 14Townsend
  • 6Allan
  • 16Doucouré
  • 11GraySubstituted forAndré Gomesat 81'minutes
  • 7RicharlisonBooked at 62mins
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forIwobiat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 18Nkounkou
  • 21André Gomes
  • 24Gordon
  • 31Lonergan
  • 32Branthwaite
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Everton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Everton 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. André Gomes (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Richards (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  7. Post update

    Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by André Gomes (Everton).

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Everton.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Adam Webster.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richarlison.

  13. Booking

    Jordan Pickford (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. André Gomes replaces Demarai Gray.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joël Veltman.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Richards.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Iwobi following a fast break.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:27

    Shocking performance by Brighton. They clearly paid the price for passing the ball around far too much and not penetrating the opposition defense.

  • Comment posted by the boring one, today at 17:27

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Johnny Todd, today at 17:24

    Its the effort and workrate. Tons better. Our midfield was massive today. Love it

  • Comment posted by higgipop, today at 17:22

    Trust in Rafa, if you think Everton have made a good start you haven’t seen anything yet. They will get better and better as the season progresses.

    • Reply posted by onionbag, today at 17:24

      onionbag replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 17:22

    Nice one.
    Everton...the only part of Self-pity City that has any class.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:21

    Benitez working his magic

  • Comment posted by Liverpool Red, today at 17:19

    Oh no. Have they won the league in August again?

  • Comment posted by McNulty, today at 17:19

    Iwobi looks like a completely different player.

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 17:19

    Another great performance from the blues let’s just hope we can bring a few bodies in before Tuesday

  • Comment posted by Carpe diem, today at 17:18

    Wow! So that "fat Spanish waiter" as you called him all those years ago is proving his worth then?

    • Reply posted by Scousepower, today at 17:21

      Scousepower replied:
      damn right, and his diet working too :)

  • Comment posted by zitcoman, today at 17:18

    Everton should sell Gray and solve all their FFP problems! £1.5m is bargain of the century!

  • Comment posted by Royal Blue, today at 17:18

    A shout to out for Demarai Gray. Like Jude Bellingham, and soon to be Jobe Bellingham too, Jude's brother, Demarai has come from the Birmingham City Acadamy and is a fantastic talent. It's great to see Damarai progressing and again is very capable of making that England shirt. I hope he keeps pushing on now for Everton, and get the rewards he really deserves. He's a great Character. KRO

  • Comment posted by ABall , today at 17:18

    We would have lost that over the last few seasons. Good solid performances all round Rada seems to being a decent job with them. COYB

  • Comment posted by onionbag, today at 17:15

    Rafa top gaffer 👍

  • Comment posted by lancyblue, today at 17:15

    Dare I suggest 'Happy days'?

    • Reply posted by Aoibheann, today at 17:24

      Aoibheann replied:
      Indeed you may!

  • Comment posted by Scousepower, today at 17:15

    Gray and Townsend. Good signings! COYB \\o// :)

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 17:14

    So far, so good. Let’s hope that is not another start of a false dawn for Everton. Oh & Lawro stop with your anti-Everton bias by only predicting them to win only 2 league games every season. It’s embarrassing… 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by mynosebleedrunsblue, today at 17:12

    What a start, Gray signing looks inspired, good going forward, quicker on the ball and Iwobi looking a completely different man.

    Will be an interesting end to the transfer window, expecting some surprises

  • Comment posted by catchthecallipygian, today at 17:12

    It's the start that we should have achieved. It's still a good start but there are tougher fixtures further down the line.
    For now, we enjoy.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham321010557
2Everton32107347
3Man City320110196
4Chelsea22005056
5Liverpool22005056
6Tottenham22002026
7Brighton32014316
8Leicester320145-16
9Brentford31203125
10Man Utd21106244
11Aston Villa31115414
12Watford210134-13
13Southampton302146-22
14Crystal Palace302125-32
15Newcastle301248-41
16Leeds201137-41
17Wolves200202-20
18Burnley200214-30
19Norwich3003110-90
20Arsenal300309-90
View full Premier League table

