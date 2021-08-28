Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Everton 2.
Everton extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they produced a classy display to deservedly beat Brighton.
Demarai Gray opened the scoring with a fine individual effort four minutes before the break as the Toffees managed a first win at Brighton in five attempts stretching back to April 1983.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his third goal of the campaign from the spot, but only after Richarlison - who wanted to take the penalty - reluctantly gave up the ball.
Seamus Coleman won the penalty after the Everton captain was brought down by Brighton substitute Joel Veltman, and the Republic of Ireland right-back quickly asserted his authority when he convinced Richarlison to hand the ball over to England striker Calvert-Lewin, who converted from 12 yards for the second game in a row.
The result ends Brighton's 100% start to the season and leaves Everton second in the table, if only until the late game between Liverpool and Chelsea.
It was another positive performance from Everton, who have made an impressive start to life under new boss Rafael Benitez with two wins and a draw from three games -the first time the Spaniard has avoided defeat in his first three league games as a Premier League manager.
The Merseyside club also began the 2020-21 campaign in style with four straight wins under Carlo Ancelotti only to fail to win their next four, so Benitez will be keen to avoid a repeat of his predecessor's struggles after the international break.
Gray and Calvert-Lewin continue fine form
After a reasonably timid opening quarter, Everton began to open up the Brighton defence with regularity as the tireless Andros Townsend forced a save from Robert Sanchez before Abdoulaye Doucoure shot over after the Seagulls goalkeeper had gifted the ball to Townsend.
Gray made no such mistake, however, as the summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen got his second goal in as many games after surging past Adam Webster to send a low shot beyond Sanchez.
Everton could have doubled their lead just three minutes later, but Calvert-Lewin dragged his shot wide from a tight angle.
Thankfully for the visitors, the 24-year-old found his range to confidently smash his penalty past Sanchez and wrap up the points.
Setback for wounded Seagulls
Having put two past Burnley and Watford in their first two games, this was a disappointing setback for Brighton, who failed to click in attack.
The hosts managed only three shots on target, and while Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma looked sharp at times, Jordan Pickford was largely untroubled in the Everton goal, with Neal Maupay well-marshalled by the away side's defence.
The French striker had hoped to become the first player to score in each of Brighton's first three league games in a single campaign since Nicky Forster in 2008-09, but was unable to create a clear-cut chance up against a solid Everton defence.
After such a smooth start to the campaign, there will be plenty to ponder for Brighton boss Graham Potter before the return to action after the international break, with the Seagulls travelling to Brentford on Saturday, 11 September (15:00 BST), while Everton host Burnley two days later (20:00 BST).
Player of the match
GrayDemarai Gray
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number24Player nameDuffyAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number30Player nameRichardsAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
4.71
Everton
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number14Player nameTownsendAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number12Player nameDigneAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number21Player nameAndré GomesAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
6.84
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sánchez
- 4Webster
- 24Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 13Groß
- 14LallanaSubstituted forWelbeckat 59'minutes
- 8BissoumaBooked at 61mins
- 15ModerSubstituted forRichardsat 73'minutes
- 11Trossard
- 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forVeltmanat 45'minutes
- 9Maupay
Substitutes
- 7Connolly
- 12Mwepu
- 17Alzate
- 18Welbeck
- 19Zeqiri
- 23Steele
- 28Roberts
- 30Richards
- 34Veltman
Everton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1PickfordBooked at 83mins
- 23Coleman
- 4Holgate
- 5Keane
- 12Digne
- 14Townsend
- 6Allan
- 16Doucouré
- 11GraySubstituted forAndré Gomesat 81'minutes
- 7RicharlisonBooked at 62mins
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forIwobiat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 15Begovic
- 17Iwobi
- 18Nkounkou
- 21André Gomes
- 24Gordon
- 31Lonergan
- 32Branthwaite
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Everton 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. André Gomes (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Taylor Richards (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
Post update
Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by André Gomes (Everton).
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Everton.
Post update
Attempt saved. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Adam Webster.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richarlison.
Booking
Jordan Pickford (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. André Gomes replaces Demarai Gray.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Richards.
Post update
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Post update
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Iwobi following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
