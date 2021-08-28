Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Having got two on the final day of last season, Pablo Fornals has scored four goals in his past three Premier League matches

Conor Gallagher scored the first goals of Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace reign as West Ham's winning start to the season came to a frustrating end in a belting London derby.

The Hammers were on course to make it three wins out of three when Spaniard Pablo Fornals scored in the 39th minute after playing a slick one-two with forward Michail Antonio.

But Palace were much better after half-time and levelled when midfielder Gallagher, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, found the target.

In-form Antonio thought he had won it when he rifled past Vicente Guaita for his fourth goal of the campaign - and his 50th in the Premier League.

However, Gallagher's clever turn and finish - after James McArthur's pass - earned battling Palace their second point of the season.

Earlier in the game, Palace defender Joel Ward was forced to make a dramatic clearance off his line at 0-0 after Vladimir Coufal's free-kick almost led to an own goal.

Two points dropped for Hammers

West Ham are at the top of the table, level on points with Everton and boasting a superior goal difference as they head into the first international break of the season.

There was no repeat, however, of the rousing celebrations that greeted their first two wins of the season as they twice allowed the lead to slip against Palace.

David Moyes' side have played with real purpose and style in the opening weeks of the season. And before the start of the new campaign the West Ham boss would have settled for seven points from the opening three games.

But this felt like two points dropped against a team that had failed to score in 270 minutes under their new boss.

It could have been worse as Palace finished the game strongly, with Marc Guehi wasting a glorious chance in stoppage time when he sent a free header over the bar.

By the time West Ham play their next game at Southampton on 11 September, Moyes could have added reinforcements.

Despite his side scoring 10 times in 270 minutes of football, there is room for improvement and the Scot will be keen to get some late business done before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Encouraging signs for Vieira

Going into the game, Palace were yet to impress under Vieira and it looked like another disappointing afternoon when Fornals broke the deadlock six minutes before half-time.

Their second half performance, however, was their best 45-minute showing under the new manager, who will take heart from the character his side showed.

Palace confirmed the signing of Watford midfielder Will Hughes before kick-off and are likely to be one of the busiest clubs on transfer deadline day after releasing nine senior players at the end of last season.

At least Gallagher's arrival looks like a good piece of business.

At the age of only 21, he showed impressive composure to equalise after Christian Benteke had headed Wilfried Zaha's deep cross into his path.

His second was even better, the England Under-21 international producing a lovely turn before beating Lukasz Fabianski with a clinical finish.

Palace face Tottenham and then Liverpool after the international break but they will take the positives from this battling performance.

