West HamWest Ham United2Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2

West Ham United 2-2 Crystal Palace: Conor Gallagher scores twice to secure point

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Pablo Fornals scores for West Ham against Crystal Palace
Having got two on the final day of last season, Pablo Fornals has scored four goals in his past three Premier League matches

Conor Gallagher scored the first goals of Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace reign as West Ham's winning start to the season came to a frustrating end in a belting London derby.

The Hammers were on course to make it three wins out of three when Spaniard Pablo Fornals scored in the 39th minute after playing a slick one-two with forward Michail Antonio.

But Palace were much better after half-time and levelled when midfielder Gallagher, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, found the target.

In-form Antonio thought he had won it when he rifled past Vicente Guaita for his fourth goal of the campaign - and his 50th in the Premier League.

However, Gallagher's clever turn and finish - after James McArthur's pass - earned battling Palace their second point of the season.

Earlier in the game, Palace defender Joel Ward was forced to make a dramatic clearance off his line at 0-0 after Vladimir Coufal's free-kick almost led to an own goal.

Two points dropped for Hammers

West Ham are at the top of the table, level on points with Everton and boasting a superior goal difference as they head into the first international break of the season.

There was no repeat, however, of the rousing celebrations that greeted their first two wins of the season as they twice allowed the lead to slip against Palace.

David Moyes' side have played with real purpose and style in the opening weeks of the season. And before the start of the new campaign the West Ham boss would have settled for seven points from the opening three games.

But this felt like two points dropped against a team that had failed to score in 270 minutes under their new boss.

It could have been worse as Palace finished the game strongly, with Marc Guehi wasting a glorious chance in stoppage time when he sent a free header over the bar.

By the time West Ham play their next game at Southampton on 11 September, Moyes could have added reinforcements.

Despite his side scoring 10 times in 270 minutes of football, there is room for improvement and the Scot will be keen to get some late business done before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Encouraging signs for Vieira

Going into the game, Palace were yet to impress under Vieira and it looked like another disappointing afternoon when Fornals broke the deadlock six minutes before half-time.

Their second half performance, however, was their best 45-minute showing under the new manager, who will take heart from the character his side showed.

Palace confirmed the signing of Watford midfielder Will Hughes before kick-off and are likely to be one of the busiest clubs on transfer deadline day after releasing nine senior players at the end of last season.

At least Gallagher's arrival looks like a good piece of business.

At the age of only 21, he showed impressive composure to equalise after Christian Benteke had headed Wilfried Zaha's deep cross into his path.

His second was even better, the England Under-21 international producing a lovely turn before beating Lukasz Fabianski with a clinical finish.

Palace face Tottenham and then Liverpool after the international break but they will take the positives from this battling performance.

More to follow.

Player of the match

AntonioMichail Antonio

with an average of 7.95

West Ham United

  1. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.95

  2. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.55

  3. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.25

  4. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.10

  5. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.01

  6. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.94

  7. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    6.93

  8. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.74

  9. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    6.65

  10. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.39

  11. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    6.26

  12. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    5.52

  13. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    5.23

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.58

  2. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    6.25

  3. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.93

  4. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    5.91

  5. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    5.74

  6. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.73

  7. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.71

  8. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.68

  9. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    5.68

  10. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.66

  11. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.61

  12. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.48

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Dawson
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41RiceBooked at 90mins
  • 20BowenSubstituted forLanziniat 79'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 87'minutes
  • 22Benrahma
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 31Johnson
  • 54Coventry
  • 75Baptiste

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23Gallagher
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 18McArthurSubstituted forSchluppat 88'minutes
  • 11Zaha
  • 20Benteke
  • 9J Ayew

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 5Tomkins
  • 14Mateta
  • 15Schlupp
  • 34Kelly
  • 43Hannam
  • 44Riedewald
  • 46Street
  • 49Rak-Sakyi
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

  4. Post update

    Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    Declan Rice (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces James McArthur.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Pablo Fornals.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Jarrod Bowen.

  14. Post update

    Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).

  15. Post update

    Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham321010557
2Everton32107347
3Man City320110196
4Chelsea22005056
5Liverpool22005056
6Tottenham22002026
7Brighton32014316
8Leicester320145-16
9Brentford31203125
10Man Utd21106244
11Aston Villa31115414
12Watford210134-13
13Southampton302146-22
14Crystal Palace302125-32
15Newcastle301248-41
16Leeds201137-41
17Wolves200202-20
18Burnley200214-30
19Norwich3003110-90
20Arsenal300309-90
View full Premier League table

