Kevin Nisbet's goal helped seal a 2-0 victory for Hibs over winless Livingston

Kevin Nisbet signed off on a fine week by helping Hibernian beat Livingston and maintain the early pace in the Scottish Premiership.

Nisbet, 24, was named in the Scotland squad this week and marked his return from illness with a second-half effort.

Martin Boyle added Hibs' second late on to cap off his call-up with Australia.

As a result, Hibs are ahead of city rivals Hearts on goal difference, with both sides earning 10 points in their opening four games.

Livingston, though, are still searching for their first point. David Martindale insisted before the match he knew "for a fact" his side would not be relegated, but they offered little at Easter Road and are rooted at the bottom of the division.

Zero shots on target in the opening 45 minutes summed up what was a cagey affair. Neither Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey nor Livingston counterpart Max Stryjek had a catch to make, never mind a save, as a midfield battle played out.

There were glimpses of potential in attack. Bruce Anderson found some room at the edge of the Hibs box but didn't do much with his shot. And Jamie Murphy scuffed an effort at the other end before the Hibs winger was forced off injured.

Jack Ross' side started playing in Livingston's half but a shot on target still proved elusive. Nisbet was silenced by Livingston's defence, as were fellow fowards James Scott and Boyle.

While the visitors defensive work was to be commended, they'd created even less. Martindale wasn't helped on the injury front either with centre-back Jack Fitzwater subbed off moments into the second half. Craig Sibbald soon limped off, too.

Nisbet added to the headache by turning Sean Kelly inside-out off the back of a searching Paul McGinn pass. His third goal of the season was cool, firing accurately to beat Stryjek with a low effort.

Hibs were building their control in the match before Nisbet's goal. After it, they fully asserted themselves. Livingston seemed more urgent in their play but, as was a running theme, no chances were being created.

Boyle put an end to their short-lived building of momentum. The winger cut inside and lifted a nice effort into the Livingston goal.

It cements Hibs' status at the top end of the Premiership while Livingston have been left with some thinking to do over the international break.

Man of the Match - Martin Boyle

Boyle netted the winner for Hibs and was a menace to the Livingston defence, particularly in the second half.

What we learned

This was a game of few chances on target but it became apparent early on that Hibs were in control. Ross' men appeared to have more purpose about them, while Livingston looked out of ideas when approaching the goal.

While not at their best, Hibs did more than enough to win, and overall it's been a great start to the league season for Ross. Although they have faced three of last season's top six, Livingston need to start picking up points from somewhere.

What's next

The international break comes first, but Hibs need no reminding of their next fixture. Hearts at Tynecastle await Ross' men on 12 September in the first Edinburgh derby of the season (12:00 BST). Livingston travel to Dundee a day earlier (15:00 BST).