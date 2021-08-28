Match ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee 0.
Tony Watt's header downed Dundee to give Motherwell back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins, despite Jake Carroll's late red card.
Watt helped Carroll's free-kick into the net against the run of play in the first half.
Carroll was dismissed for a challenge on Max Anderson with 11 minutes left.
Dundee's Paul McMullan had fired against the bar before they went behind and Jason Cummings came close to a leveller.
Graham Alexander's Motherwell move up to fourth with seven points while Dundee remain ninth on two points.
Dundee manager James McPake said pre-match the Dens Park side were "desperate" to record a first league win since returning to the Premiership and their intent was clear in the early stages.
Concerted pressure culminated in McMullan curling a super effort on to the crossbar.
Frustratingly for the visitors, Charlie Adam went off injured half an hour in, with Paul McGowan coming on.
Suddenly Motherwell became an attacking force with Watt released into the box and knocking the ball past the advancing Adam Legzdins, only for Dundee to clear.
But moments later Watt found the net, his intelligent header carrying Carroll's deep free-kick into the left corner of the net.
Liam Fontaine nodded wide at a corner as the visitors searched for parity in first-half added time and Jordan McGhee was off target with his header in the second half for the Dark Blues.
Cummings spun on the edge of the box to test goalkeeper Liam Kelly before the game's controversial moment.
Carroll slid in on Anderson and Alexander was visibly upset at referee Willie Collum's decision to brandish a red card.
One further chance came Dundee's way with Lee Ashcroft only able to stab a shot into the arms of Kelly.
Man of the match - Tony Watt
What did we learn?
Dundee's dominance of the opening half-hour yielded just one clear chance with the McMullan shot and their second-half efforts lacked conviction.
With Leigh Griffiths heavily linked with a return to Dens Park on loan from Celtic, the experience and presence of the Scotland striker would undoubtedly help their cause.
Motherwell may well lodge an appeal against Carroll's dismissal, with the home players aghast at what they perceived as an overly harsh punishment.
New signing Sean Goss made his debut as a second-half substitute and showed his quality with one dangerous cross and a free-kick from wide on the right that almost caught out Legzdins.
What did they say?
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "It's a brilliant win for us. It was a fantastic ball in from Carroll. Watt's made a great run, little deft flick.
"The red card for Carroll was harsh. I thought it was a yellow. In the tempo of the game, it's an honest challenge. He got some of the ball."
Dundee manager James McPake: "We were the better team. We knew if we were going to lose this game, the likelihood was it would be a set-play.
"This was the best we've played this season and we've come away with nothing, which is frustrating."
What's next?
With domestic football going on hiatus for the international break, Motherwell's next engagement is a home league match with Aberdeen on 11 September (15:00) when Dundee host Livingston (15:00).
Player of the match
WattTony Watt
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number23Player nameGrimshawAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number8Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number17Player nameAmaluzorAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
5.14
Dundee
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number35Player nameCummingsAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number14Player nameAshcroftAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number4Player nameFontaineAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number23Player nameSheridanAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number11Player nameMcDaidAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
5.04
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1KellyBooked at 80mins
- 5Mugabi
- 14Ojala
- 4Lamie
- 3CarrollBooked at 79mins
- 23Grimshaw
- 16Slattery
- 8O'Hara
- 17AmaluzorSubstituted forGossat 68'minutes
- 32WattSubstituted forMcGinleyat 81'minutes
- 7WoolerySubstituted forvan Veenat 68'minutesBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 6Maguire
- 9van Veen
- 12Fox
- 19McGinley
- 22Donnelly
- 27Goss
- 29Shields
Dundee
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Legzdins
- 2Kerr
- 14Ashcroft
- 4Fontaine
- 6McGhee
- 18McMullan
- 24Anderson
- 8ByrneSubstituted forSheridanat 60'minutes
- 26AdamSubstituted forMcGowanat 29'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17McCowanSubstituted forMcDaidat 78'minutes
- 35Cummings
Substitutes
- 5Sweeney
- 10McGowan
- 11McDaid
- 19Robertson
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
- 23Sheridan
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 4,998
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee 0.
Booking
Paul McGowan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Legzdins.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cillian Sheridan (Dundee) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Cummings with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Post update
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cillian Sheridan (Dundee).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Liam Fontaine (Dundee).
Post update
Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Nathan McGinley replaces Tony Watt.