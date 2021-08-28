Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1DundeeDundee0

Motherwell 1-0 Dundee: Tony Watt header secures 10-man hosts win

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Jake Carroll is sent off
Motherwell finished with 10 men after Jake Carroll was sent off

Tony Watt's header downed Dundee to give Motherwell back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins, despite Jake Carroll's late red card.

Watt helped Carroll's free-kick into the net against the run of play in the first half.

Carroll was dismissed for a challenge on Max Anderson with 11 minutes left.

Dundee's Paul McMullan had fired against the bar before they went behind and Jason Cummings came close to a leveller.

Graham Alexander's Motherwell move up to fourth with seven points while Dundee remain ninth on two points.

Dundee manager James McPake said pre-match the Dens Park side were "desperate" to record a first league win since returning to the Premiership and their intent was clear in the early stages.

Concerted pressure culminated in McMullan curling a super effort on to the crossbar.

Frustratingly for the visitors, Charlie Adam went off injured half an hour in, with Paul McGowan coming on.

Suddenly Motherwell became an attacking force with Watt released into the box and knocking the ball past the advancing Adam Legzdins, only for Dundee to clear.

But moments later Watt found the net, his intelligent header carrying Carroll's deep free-kick into the left corner of the net.

Liam Fontaine nodded wide at a corner as the visitors searched for parity in first-half added time and Jordan McGhee was off target with his header in the second half for the Dark Blues.

Cummings spun on the edge of the box to test goalkeeper Liam Kelly before the game's controversial moment.

Carroll slid in on Anderson and Alexander was visibly upset at referee Willie Collum's decision to brandish a red card.

One further chance came Dundee's way with Lee Ashcroft only able to stab a shot into the arms of Kelly.

Man of the match - Tony Watt

Tony Watt celebrates
As well as his goal, Watt held the ball up well and won useful free-kicks for his side

What did we learn?

Dundee's dominance of the opening half-hour yielded just one clear chance with the McMullan shot and their second-half efforts lacked conviction.

With Leigh Griffiths heavily linked with a return to Dens Park on loan from Celtic, the experience and presence of the Scotland striker would undoubtedly help their cause.

Motherwell may well lodge an appeal against Carroll's dismissal, with the home players aghast at what they perceived as an overly harsh punishment.

New signing Sean Goss made his debut as a second-half substitute and showed his quality with one dangerous cross and a free-kick from wide on the right that almost caught out Legzdins.

What did they say?

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "It's a brilliant win for us. It was a fantastic ball in from Carroll. Watt's made a great run, little deft flick.

"The red card for Carroll was harsh. I thought it was a yellow. In the tempo of the game, it's an honest challenge. He got some of the ball."

Dundee manager James McPake: "We were the better team. We knew if we were going to lose this game, the likelihood was it would be a set-play.

"This was the best we've played this season and we've come away with nothing, which is frustrating."

What's next?

With domestic football going on hiatus for the international break, Motherwell's next engagement is a home league match with Aberdeen on 11 September (15:00) when Dundee host Livingston (15:00).

Player of the match

WattTony Watt

with an average of 8.15

Motherwell

  1. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    8.15

  2. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.61

  3. Squad number23Player nameGrimshaw
    Average rating

    7.21

  4. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    6.81

  5. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    6.50

  6. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    6.45

  7. Squad number8Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    6.37

  8. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    6.34

  9. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    6.07

  10. Squad number17Player nameAmaluzor
    Average rating

    6.03

  11. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    5.93

  12. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    5.92

  13. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.76

  14. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    5.14

Dundee

  1. Squad number10Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    7.40

  2. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    7.20

  3. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    7.08

  4. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.97

  5. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    6.94

  6. Squad number35Player nameCummings
    Average rating

    6.82

  7. Squad number14Player nameAshcroft
    Average rating

    6.72

  8. Squad number4Player nameFontaine
    Average rating

    6.63

  9. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.46

  10. Squad number8Player nameByrne
    Average rating

    6.36

  11. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    6.26

  12. Squad number23Player nameSheridan
    Average rating

    6.10

  13. Squad number11Player nameMcDaid
    Average rating

    6.06

  14. Squad number1Player nameLegzdins
    Average rating

    5.04

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1KellyBooked at 80mins
  • 5Mugabi
  • 14Ojala
  • 4Lamie
  • 3CarrollBooked at 79mins
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 16Slattery
  • 8O'Hara
  • 17AmaluzorSubstituted forGossat 68'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forMcGinleyat 81'minutes
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forvan Veenat 68'minutesBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • 6Maguire
  • 9van Veen
  • 12Fox
  • 19McGinley
  • 22Donnelly
  • 27Goss
  • 29Shields

Dundee

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 4Fontaine
  • 6McGhee
  • 18McMullan
  • 24Anderson
  • 8ByrneSubstituted forSheridanat 60'minutes
  • 26AdamSubstituted forMcGowanat 29'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17McCowanSubstituted forMcDaidat 78'minutes
  • 35Cummings

Substitutes

  • 5Sweeney
  • 10McGowan
  • 11McDaid
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor
  • 23Sheridan
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
4,998

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee 0.

  3. Booking

    Paul McGowan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Legzdins.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cillian Sheridan (Dundee) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Cummings with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

  11. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cillian Sheridan (Dundee).

  13. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Liam Fontaine (Dundee).

  19. Post update

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Nathan McGinley replaces Tony Watt.

