Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell finished with 10 men after Jake Carroll was sent off

Tony Watt's header downed Dundee to give Motherwell back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins, despite Jake Carroll's late red card.

Watt helped Carroll's free-kick into the net against the run of play in the first half.

Carroll was dismissed for a challenge on Max Anderson with 11 minutes left.

Dundee's Paul McMullan had fired against the bar before they went behind and Jason Cummings came close to a leveller.

Graham Alexander's Motherwell move up to fourth with seven points while Dundee remain ninth on two points.

Dundee manager James McPake said pre-match the Dens Park side were "desperate" to record a first league win since returning to the Premiership and their intent was clear in the early stages.

Concerted pressure culminated in McMullan curling a super effort on to the crossbar.

Frustratingly for the visitors, Charlie Adam went off injured half an hour in, with Paul McGowan coming on.

Suddenly Motherwell became an attacking force with Watt released into the box and knocking the ball past the advancing Adam Legzdins, only for Dundee to clear.

But moments later Watt found the net, his intelligent header carrying Carroll's deep free-kick into the left corner of the net.

Liam Fontaine nodded wide at a corner as the visitors searched for parity in first-half added time and Jordan McGhee was off target with his header in the second half for the Dark Blues.

Cummings spun on the edge of the box to test goalkeeper Liam Kelly before the game's controversial moment.

Carroll slid in on Anderson and Alexander was visibly upset at referee Willie Collum's decision to brandish a red card.

One further chance came Dundee's way with Lee Ashcroft only able to stab a shot into the arms of Kelly.

Man of the match - Tony Watt

As well as his goal, Watt held the ball up well and won useful free-kicks for his side

What did we learn?

Dundee's dominance of the opening half-hour yielded just one clear chance with the McMullan shot and their second-half efforts lacked conviction.

With Leigh Griffiths heavily linked with a return to Dens Park on loan from Celtic, the experience and presence of the Scotland striker would undoubtedly help their cause.

Motherwell may well lodge an appeal against Carroll's dismissal, with the home players aghast at what they perceived as an overly harsh punishment.

New signing Sean Goss made his debut as a second-half substitute and showed his quality with one dangerous cross and a free-kick from wide on the right that almost caught out Legzdins.

What did they say?

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "It's a brilliant win for us. It was a fantastic ball in from Carroll. Watt's made a great run, little deft flick.

"The red card for Carroll was harsh. I thought it was a yellow. In the tempo of the game, it's an honest challenge. He got some of the ball."

Dundee manager James McPake: "We were the better team. We knew if we were going to lose this game, the likelihood was it would be a set-play.

"This was the best we've played this season and we've come away with nothing, which is frustrating."

What's next?

With domestic football going on hiatus for the international break, Motherwell's next engagement is a home league match with Aberdeen on 11 September (15:00) when Dundee host Livingston (15:00).

Player of the match Watt Tony Watt with an average of 8.15 Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell

Dundee Dundee Dundee Motherwell Avg Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 8.15 Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 7.61 Squad number 23 Player name Grimshaw Average rating 7.21 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 6.81 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 6.50 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 6.45 Squad number 8 Player name O'Hara Average rating 6.37 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 6.34 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 6.07 Squad number 17 Player name Amaluzor Average rating 6.03 Squad number 19 Player name McGinley Average rating 5.93 Squad number 14 Player name Ojala Average rating 5.92 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.76 Squad number 3 Player name Carroll Average rating 5.14 Dundee Avg Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 7.40 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 7.20 Squad number 17 Player name McCowan Average rating 7.08 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.97 Squad number 6 Player name McGhee Average rating 6.94 Squad number 35 Player name Cummings Average rating 6.82 Squad number 14 Player name Ashcroft Average rating 6.72 Squad number 4 Player name Fontaine Average rating 6.63 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 6.46 Squad number 8 Player name Byrne Average rating 6.36 Squad number 26 Player name Adam Average rating 6.26 Squad number 23 Player name Sheridan Average rating 6.10 Squad number 11 Player name McDaid Average rating 6.06 Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 5.04