Match ends, Dundee United 0, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Promoted Hearts kept pace with city rivals Hibernian at the Scottish Premiership summit after Robbie Neilson won on his return to Dundee United.
Neilson was at Tannadice for the first time since leaving last year and marked the occasion with a third win in four.
Liam Boyce scored on the rebound after his penalty was saved just before the break, and Armand Gnanduillet sealed the points in the dying minutes.
But Hearts had goalkeeper Craig Gordon to thank for a string of fine saves.
The Scotland custodian stopped efforts from Ryan Edwards, Calum Butcher and Charlie Mulgrew to deny a United side who were vastly improved after the interval.
It keeps Hearts level at the top of the table alongside Hibs, who they host after the international break.
Neilson played for United, then helped steer them back to the Premiership, but his shock defection to Tynecastle last year has sullied those memories for some.
John Souttar and Gary Mackay-Steven also returned to Tannadice clad in maroon in the first league meeting between these sides since 2016.
Despite a dominant first 45 minutes, it took Hearts until a Peter Haring header two minutes before the break before they looked like scoring. The Austrian slipped into a gap between two defenders but somehow headed wide from close range.
At the other end, Gordon made the first of what was to be a number of crucial saves when he pushed away a Jamie Robson shot, but Hearts deservedly took the lead on the stroke of half-time.
For the second week in a row, Mackay-Steven earned Hearts a penalty, this time Edwards the culprit with the Hearts man falling to the turf after the two had tussled.
The home support made their feelings known over the soft award before Boyce's spot-kick was saved, but the rebound fell kindly to the Northern Irishman and he stroked it home.
Hearts' on-loan Liverpool attacker Ben Woodburn had been lively but he limped off an hour into his debut. Within minutes of replacing him, Josh Ginnelly twice beat his man on the right and tested goalkeeper Trever Carson with rasping drives.
Gordon cemented his status as Scotland's new number one by managing to instinctively push a powerful header from United's Edwards over the bar.
And, as United turned up the pressure, the veteran continued to keep them at bay, first deflecting away a Butcher shot then brilliantly tipping a Mulgrew free-kick around a post.
However, Hearts put the game to bed late on when Ginnelly drifted inside and knocked the ball across to Gnanduillet, who had an easy finish in front of the delighted travelling support.
Man of the match - Craig Gordon
What did we learn?
Like the opening day defeat at Aberdeen, it was another match where United fans were left questioning why their side started passively and offered so little at the other end until they were already behind.
Only when they were trailing did they show what they were all about and, were it not for the inspired Gordon, they may well have secured a draw.
The League Cup defeat by Celtic remains the only defeat for Hearts so far this term, and Woodburn looks a fine addition. The Edinburgh derby in two weeks - with both sides at the top of the table - promises to be a cracker.
What's next?
After the international break, United are at St Mirren on Saturday, 11 September (15:00 BST), while Hearts are at home to Hibs the following day (12:00).
