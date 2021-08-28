Walsall v Stevenage

Jamie Reid (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Rushworth
- 2White
- 24Menayese
- 6Monthe
- 3Ward
- 8Kinsella
- 4Labadie
- 9Wilkinson
- 17Earing
- 7Kiernan
- 15Phillips
Substitutes
- 1Rose
- 5Taylor
- 10Osadebe
- 16Bates
- 19Willis
- 20Perry
- 22Mills
Stevenage
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 13Bastien
- 2Wildin
- 15Vancooten
- 6Prosser
- 3Coker
- 8Taylor
- 4Reeves
- 19Read
- 23Smith
- 9Norris
- 20Reid
Substitutes
- 5Cuthbert
- 12Carvalho Andrade
- 14Lines
- 17Daly
- 24Marshall
- 25Townsend-West
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall).
Jack Smith (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Walsall).
Foul by Jack Smith (Stevenage).
Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Walsall).
Jake Taylor (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Walsall. Emmanuel Monthe tries a through ball, but Kieran Phillips is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kieran Phillips (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Brendan Kiernan with a cross.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Luther Wildin.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
Joss Labadie (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Coker (Stevenage).
Attempt missed. Jack Earing (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Jake Reeves (Stevenage).
Jack Earing (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arthur Read (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).
Attempt blocked. Ben Coker (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
