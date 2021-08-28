League Two
WalsallWalsall1StevenageStevenage0

Walsall v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Rushworth
  • 2White
  • 24Menayese
  • 6Monthe
  • 3Ward
  • 8Kinsella
  • 4Labadie
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 17Earing
  • 7Kiernan
  • 15Phillips

Substitutes

  • 1Rose
  • 5Taylor
  • 10Osadebe
  • 16Bates
  • 19Willis
  • 20Perry
  • 22Mills

Stevenage

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 13Bastien
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 6Prosser
  • 3Coker
  • 8Taylor
  • 4Reeves
  • 19Read
  • 23Smith
  • 9Norris
  • 20Reid

Substitutes

  • 5Cuthbert
  • 12Carvalho Andrade
  • 14Lines
  • 17Daly
  • 24Marshall
  • 25Townsend-West
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jamie Reid (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall).

  3. Post update

    Jack Smith (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Walsall).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jack Smith (Stevenage).

  6. Post update

    Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Walsall).

  8. Post update

    Jake Taylor (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Walsall. Emmanuel Monthe tries a through ball, but Kieran Phillips is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Phillips (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Brendan Kiernan with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Luther Wildin.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Luke Prosser.

  13. Post update

    Joss Labadie (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben Coker (Stevenage).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Earing (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jake Reeves (Stevenage).

  17. Post update

    Jack Earing (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Arthur Read (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Coker (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Hartlepool43016339
5Swindon52215328
6Mansfield52217618
7Northampton42113307
8Stevenage521256-17
9Leyton Orient51315416
10Port Vale51313216
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Carlisle51313306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420235-26
16Salford51225415
17Rochdale51227705
18Barrow512245-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511338-54
23Sutton United403123-13
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

Top Stories

