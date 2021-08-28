League Two
SalfordSalford City3NewportNewport County0

Salford City v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1King
  • 32Shephard
  • 5Eastham
  • 6Ndaba
  • 3Touray
  • 4Lowe
  • 8Lund
  • 7Wright
  • 18McAleny
  • 11Morris
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 12Jeacock
  • 15Burgess
  • 16Turnbull
  • 19Mellor
  • 22Golden
  • 30N'Mai
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Newport

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Day
  • 6Farquharson
  • 17Bennett
  • 5J Clarke
  • 2Norman
  • 4Upson
  • 27Missilou
  • 3Haynes
  • 11Hylton
  • 7Willmott
  • 12Fisher

Substitutes

  • 8Dolan
  • 14Lewis
  • 16Abraham
  • 21Collins
  • 22Ellison
  • 30Townsend
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamSalfordAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Salford City 3, Newport County 0. Ian Henderson (Salford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Ed Upson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Conor McAleny (Salford City).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Priestley Farquharson (Newport County) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Haynes.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Lund (Salford City).

  6. Post update

    Christopher Missilou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Tyreik Wright.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).

  9. Post update

    Cameron Norman (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).

  11. Post update

    Cameron Norman (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Conor McAleny (Salford City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Liam Shephard.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Salford City 2, Newport County 0. Conor McAleny (Salford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Morris.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Conor McAleny (Salford City).

  15. Post update

    James Clarke (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Conor McAleny (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ed Upson (Newport County).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Josh Morris (Salford City).

  19. Post update

    Cameron Norman (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Robbie Willmott (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Hartlepool43016339
5Swindon52215328
6Mansfield52217618
7Northampton42113307
8Stevenage521256-17
9Leyton Orient51315416
10Port Vale51313216
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Carlisle51313306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420235-26
16Salford51225415
17Rochdale51227705
18Barrow512245-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511338-54
23Sutton United403123-13
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

