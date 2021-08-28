Salford City v Newport County

Goal! Salford City 3, Newport County 0. Ian Henderson (Salford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1King
- 32Shephard
- 5Eastham
- 6Ndaba
- 3Touray
- 4Lowe
- 8Lund
- 7Wright
- 18McAleny
- 11Morris
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 12Jeacock
- 15Burgess
- 16Turnbull
- 19Mellor
- 22Golden
- 30N'Mai
- 37Thomas-Asante
Newport
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Day
- 6Farquharson
- 17Bennett
- 5J Clarke
- 2Norman
- 4Upson
- 27Missilou
- 3Haynes
- 11Hylton
- 7Willmott
- 12Fisher
Substitutes
- 8Dolan
- 14Lewis
- 16Abraham
- 21Collins
- 22Ellison
- 30Townsend
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Ed Upson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor McAleny (Salford City).
Attempt saved. Priestley Farquharson (Newport County) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Haynes.
Foul by Matthew Lund (Salford City).
Post update
Christopher Missilou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Tyreik Wright.
Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).
Post update
Cameron Norman (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).
Post update
Cameron Norman (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Conor McAleny (Salford City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Liam Shephard.
Goal!
Goal! Salford City 2, Newport County 0. Conor McAleny (Salford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Morris.
Foul by Conor McAleny (Salford City).
Post update
James Clarke (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Conor McAleny (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ed Upson (Newport County).
Foul by Josh Morris (Salford City).
Post update
Cameron Norman (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robbie Willmott (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
