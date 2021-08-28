League Two
BarrowBarrow0Bristol RoversBristol Rovers0

Barrow v Bristol Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Farman
  • 2Brown
  • 6Ellis
  • 18Grayson
  • 24HuttonBooked at 17mins
  • 13White
  • 28Banks
  • 11Kay
  • 3Brough
  • 12Gordon
  • 10Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 14Jones
  • 21Lillis
  • 22Moloney
  • 23Williams
  • 25Arthur
  • 31Ntlhe

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Belshaw
  • 17Taylor
  • 3Hughes
  • 16Anderton
  • 33Rodman
  • 6Finley
  • 4Grant
  • 19Anderson
  • 10Collins
  • 11Nicholson
  • 40Pitman

Substitutes

  • 5Kilgour
  • 7Thomas
  • 15Coutts
  • 22Saunders
  • 24Spence
  • 25Harries
  • 35Ward
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamBarrowAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Mark Hughes (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Patrick Brough (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Connor Brown.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Joe Grayson.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Tom White (Barrow).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Barrow).

  7. Post update

    Mark Hughes (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joe Grayson (Barrow).

  9. Post update

    Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Nicholson.

  11. Post update

    Nick Anderton (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tom White (Barrow).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Tom White.

  14. Booking

    Remeao Hutton (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Remeao Hutton (Barrow).

  17. Post update

    Josh Gordon (Barrow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nick Anderton (Bristol Rovers).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tom White (Barrow).

  20. Post update

    Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Hartlepool43016339
5Swindon52215328
6Mansfield52217618
7Northampton42113307
8Stevenage521256-17
9Leyton Orient51315416
10Port Vale51313216
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Carlisle51313306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420235-26
16Salford51225415
17Rochdale51227705
18Barrow512245-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511338-54
23Sutton United403123-13
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC