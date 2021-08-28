Barrow v Bristol Rovers

Mark Hughes (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Farman
- 2Brown
- 6Ellis
- 18Grayson
- 24HuttonBooked at 17mins
- 13White
- 28Banks
- 11Kay
- 3Brough
- 12Gordon
- 10Zanzala
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 14Jones
- 21Lillis
- 22Moloney
- 23Williams
- 25Arthur
- 31Ntlhe
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Belshaw
- 17Taylor
- 3Hughes
- 16Anderton
- 33Rodman
- 6Finley
- 4Grant
- 19Anderson
- 10Collins
- 11Nicholson
- 40Pitman
Substitutes
- 5Kilgour
- 7Thomas
- 15Coutts
- 22Saunders
- 24Spence
- 25Harries
- 35Ward
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Patrick Brough (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Connor Brown.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Joe Grayson.
Hand ball by Tom White (Barrow).
Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Barrow).
Mark Hughes (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Grayson (Barrow).
Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Nicholson.
Nick Anderton (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom White (Barrow).
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Tom White.
Remeao Hutton (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Remeao Hutton (Barrow).
Josh Gordon (Barrow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nick Anderton (Bristol Rovers).
Foul by Tom White (Barrow).
Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match report to follow.