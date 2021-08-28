Sutton United v Oldham Athletic

Foul by Callum Whelan (Oldham Athletic).
Line-ups
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bouzanis
- 2Barden
- 5Goodliffe
- 6John
- 24Milsom
- 7Ajiboye
- 15Eastmond
- 10Beautyman
- 20Boldewijn
- 25Wilson
- 9Bugiel
Substitutes
- 3Wyatt
- 4Rowe
- 13House
- 19Korboa
- 22Kizzi
- 26Bennett
- 29Smith
Oldham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Leutwiler
- 2Clarke
- 6Piergianni
- 22Diarra
- 14Fage
- 8Whelan
- 34Vaughan
- 3HartSubstituted forSheehanat 17'minutes
- 24Bahamboula
- 29Luamba
- 9Hope
Substitutes
- 7Adams
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 11Dearnley
- 13Danielewicz
- 18Bowden
- 26Bettache
- 44Sheehan
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by David Ajiboye.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Louis John.
Foul by Alan Sheehan (Oldham Athletic).
Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Alan Sheehan (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donovan Wilson (Sutton United).
Attempt missed. Dylan Bahamboula (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Sheehan.
Foul by Omar Bugiel (Sutton United).
Carl Piergianni (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harry Beautyman (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Ajiboye.
Attempt missed. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Omar Bugiel.
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.
Hallam Hope (Oldham Athletic).
Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Dylan Bahamboula with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Alan Sheehan replaces Sam Hart because of an injury.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Robert Milsom.
Sam Hart (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report to follow.