Sutton UnitedSutton United0OldhamOldham Athletic0

Sutton United v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 2Barden
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 6John
  • 24Milsom
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 15Eastmond
  • 10Beautyman
  • 20Boldewijn
  • 25Wilson
  • 9Bugiel

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 4Rowe
  • 13House
  • 19Korboa
  • 22Kizzi
  • 26Bennett
  • 29Smith

Oldham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 2Clarke
  • 6Piergianni
  • 22Diarra
  • 14Fage
  • 8Whelan
  • 34Vaughan
  • 3HartSubstituted forSheehanat 17'minutes
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 29Luamba
  • 9Hope

Substitutes

  • 7Adams
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 11Dearnley
  • 13Danielewicz
  • 18Bowden
  • 26Bettache
  • 44Sheehan
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamSutton UnitedAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Callum Whelan (Oldham Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by David Ajiboye.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Louis John.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alan Sheehan (Oldham Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Alan Sheehan (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Donovan Wilson (Sutton United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dylan Bahamboula (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Sheehan.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Omar Bugiel (Sutton United).

  11. Post update

    Carl Piergianni (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Beautyman (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Ajiboye.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Omar Bugiel.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.

  15. Post update

    Hallam Hope (Oldham Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Dylan Bahamboula with a cross following a corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Alan Sheehan replaces Sam Hart because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Robert Milsom.

  20. Post update

    Sam Hart (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match report to follow.

