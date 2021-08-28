League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United1TranmereTranmere Rovers0

Scunthorpe United v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Watson
  • 24Davis
  • 6Onariase
  • 5Taft
  • 23PughBooked at 17mins
  • 8Beestin
  • 12Rowe
  • 11HippolyteBooked at 5mins
  • 16Thompson
  • 7Green
  • 19Jarvis

Substitutes

  • 3O'Malley
  • 13Collins
  • 15Jessop
  • 20Wilson
  • 21O'Neill
  • 22Shrimpton
  • 28Gallimore

Tranmere

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Murphy
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 26Clarke
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 3MacDonald
  • 10Watson
  • 8Spearing
  • 14McManaman
  • 11Feeney
  • 16Glatzel
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 5Davies
  • 6Merrie
  • 7Morris
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 17Foley
  • 23Maguire
  • 25Doohan
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamTranmere
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Scunthorpe United. Lewis Thompson tries a through ball, but Aaron Jarvis is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Callum McManaman (Tranmere Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Lewis Thompson (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Thompson with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Callum McManaman (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Thompson (Scunthorpe United).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Watson (Tranmere Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Jarvis.

  10. Booking

    Tom Pugh (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Callum McManaman (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tom Pugh (Scunthorpe United).

  13. Post update

    Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Scunthorpe United).

  15. Post update

    Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Thompson (Scunthorpe United).

  17. Booking

    Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Callum McManaman (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United).

  20. Post update

    Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0. Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Hartlepool43016339
5Swindon52215328
6Mansfield52217618
7Northampton42113307
8Stevenage521256-17
9Leyton Orient51315416
10Port Vale51313216
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Carlisle51313306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420235-26
16Salford51225415
17Rochdale51227705
18Barrow512245-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511338-54
23Sutton United403123-13
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

