Scunthorpe United v Tranmere Rovers

Offside, Scunthorpe United. Lewis Thompson tries a through ball, but Aaron Jarvis is caught offside.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Watson
- 24Davis
- 6Onariase
- 5Taft
- 23PughBooked at 17mins
- 8Beestin
- 12Rowe
- 11HippolyteBooked at 5mins
- 16Thompson
- 7Green
- 19Jarvis
Substitutes
- 3O'Malley
- 13Collins
- 15Jessop
- 20Wilson
- 21O'Neill
- 22Shrimpton
- 28Gallimore
Tranmere
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Murphy
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 26Clarke
- 4Knight-Percival
- 3MacDonald
- 10Watson
- 8Spearing
- 14McManaman
- 11Feeney
- 16Glatzel
- 20Nevitt
Substitutes
- 5Davies
- 6Merrie
- 7Morris
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 17Foley
- 23Maguire
- 25Doohan
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Callum McManaman (Tranmere Rovers).
Lewis Thompson (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Thompson with a cross.
Callum McManaman (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Thompson (Scunthorpe United).
Foul by Ryan Watson (Tranmere Rovers).
Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Jarvis.
Booking
Tom Pugh (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum McManaman (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Pugh (Scunthorpe United).
Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Scunthorpe United).
Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Thompson (Scunthorpe United).
Booking
Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum McManaman (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United).
Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0. Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Match report to follow.