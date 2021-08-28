League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town0ExeterExeter City0

Harrogate Town v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Oxley
  • 6Burrell
  • 23McArdle
  • 20Hall
  • 3Page
  • 16Pattison
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17Kerry
  • 7Thomson
  • 29Armstrong
  • 18Muldoon

Substitutes

  • 2Fallowfield
  • 5Smith
  • 10Martin
  • 11Orsi-Dadomo
  • 13Cracknell
  • 30Power

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dawson
  • 26Sweeney
  • 5Ray
  • 34Hartridge
  • 12Key
  • 29KiteBooked at 23mins
  • 14Dieng
  • 2Caprice
  • 7Jay
  • 20Brown
  • 11Amond

Substitutes

  • 9Seymour
  • 10Nombe
  • 21Rowe
  • 22Lee
  • 27Grounds
  • 30Edwards
  • 36Dodd
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Timothee Dieng (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Exeter City. Pierce Sweeney tries a through ball, but Jevani Brown is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Booking

    Harry Kite (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kite (Exeter City).

  7. Post update

    Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Alex Hartridge.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matt Jay (Exeter City).

  12. Post update

    Lewis Page (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Padraig Amond (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Hartridge with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kite (Exeter City).

  15. Post update

    Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Armstrong.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Timothee Dieng.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Muldoon.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jevani Brown (Exeter City).

  20. Post update

    Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Hartlepool43016339
5Swindon52215328
6Mansfield52217618
7Northampton42113307
8Stevenage521256-17
9Leyton Orient51315416
10Port Vale51313216
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Carlisle51313306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420234-16
16Rochdale51227705
17Salford51224405
18Barrow512245-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511338-54
23Sutton United403123-13
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC