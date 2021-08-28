Harrogate Town v Exeter City

Attempt missed. Timothee Dieng (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Oxley
- 6Burrell
- 23McArdle
- 20Hall
- 3Page
- 16Pattison
- 4Falkingham
- 17Kerry
- 7Thomson
- 29Armstrong
- 18Muldoon
Substitutes
- 2Fallowfield
- 5Smith
- 10Martin
- 11Orsi-Dadomo
- 13Cracknell
- 30Power
Exeter
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Dawson
- 26Sweeney
- 5Ray
- 34Hartridge
- 12Key
- 29KiteBooked at 23mins
- 14Dieng
- 2Caprice
- 7Jay
- 20Brown
- 11Amond
Substitutes
- 9Seymour
- 10Nombe
- 21Rowe
- 22Lee
- 27Grounds
- 30Edwards
- 36Dodd
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, Exeter City. Pierce Sweeney tries a through ball, but Jevani Brown is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Harry Kite (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Kite (Exeter City).
Post update
Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Alex Hartridge.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Matt Jay (Exeter City).
Post update
Lewis Page (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Padraig Amond (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Hartridge with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Harry Kite (Exeter City).
Post update
Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Armstrong.
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Timothee Dieng.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Muldoon.
Post update
Foul by Jevani Brown (Exeter City).
Post update
Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.