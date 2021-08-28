Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Tom James (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Vigouroux
- 2JamesBooked at 28mins
- 19Beckles
- 25Ogie
- 3Wood
- 8Clay
- 18Pratley
- 26Kyprianou
- 20Sotiriou
- 9Smith
- 11Archibald
Substitutes
- 10Kemp
- 17Omotoye
- 23Papadopoulos
- 24Sweeney
- 27Byrne
- 28Nkrumah
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1O'Donnell
- 24Cousin-Dawson
- 4O'Connor
- 5Canavan
- 3Ridehalgh
- 6Songo'o
- 18Watt
- 11Gilliead
- 8Cooke
- 15Vernam
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 13Hornby
- 14Foulds
- 16Kelleher
- 17Evans
- 23Crankshaw
- 26Scales
- 29Lavery
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Tom James (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Smith.
Post update
Foul by Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Bradford City).
Post update
Offside, Bradford City. Richard O'Donnell tries a through ball, but Andy Cook is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Foul by Andy Cook (Bradford City).
Post update
Shadrach Ogie (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Finn Cousin-Dawson.
Post update
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Paudie O'Connor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tom James (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Elliot Watt (Bradford City).
Post update
Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Foul by Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient).
Match report to follow.