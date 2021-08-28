League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0BradfordBradford City0

Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2JamesBooked at 28mins
  • 19Beckles
  • 25Ogie
  • 3Wood
  • 8Clay
  • 18Pratley
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 9Smith
  • 11Archibald

Substitutes

  • 10Kemp
  • 17Omotoye
  • 23Papadopoulos
  • 24Sweeney
  • 27Byrne
  • 28Nkrumah

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Canavan
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 6Songo'o
  • 18Watt
  • 11Gilliead
  • 8Cooke
  • 15Vernam
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 13Hornby
  • 14Foulds
  • 16Kelleher
  • 17Evans
  • 23Crankshaw
  • 26Scales
  • 29Lavery
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Tom James (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Tom James (Leyton Orient).

  3. Post update

    Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Smith.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).

  6. Post update

    Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Bradford City).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Bradford City. Richard O'Donnell tries a through ball, but Andy Cook is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andy Cook (Bradford City).

  12. Post update

    Shadrach Ogie (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Finn Cousin-Dawson.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Paudie O'Connor.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom James (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Watt (Bradford City).

  17. Post update

    Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Hartlepool43016339
5Swindon52215328
6Mansfield52217618
7Northampton42113307
8Stevenage521256-17
9Leyton Orient51315416
10Port Vale51313216
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Carlisle51313306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420234-16
16Rochdale51227705
17Salford51224405
18Barrow512245-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511338-54
23Sutton United403123-13
24Oldham501426-41
